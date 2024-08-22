Gamescom opens to the public today with a record number of exhibitors from 64 countries

Gamescom 2024 is now officially open to the public, with thousands of visitors from around the world descending on the German city of Cologne for access to some of the biggest and most exciting games. This year’s trade fair is absolutely massive, taking up 230,000 square meters, and has set a new record when it comes to exhibitor numbers.

According to official statistics, more than 1,400 exhibitors are present at Gamescom this year, which represents an increase of roughly 15 per cent compared to the previous year. This year’s event is also home to a record number of country pavilions, with 48 from seven countries which is a new record, too. These showcase talent from individual regions and provide an excellent opportunity to discover unique games that you otherwise might have missed.

Many major names have large dedicated booths including 2K, Capcom, Xbox, and Square Enix. There are also some new sections of the show to discover this year, including a dedicated cards and boards area that offers visitors the chance to try out some tabletop and board games. This is on top of a new social stage located in hall 11.3 that is home to live entertainment including podcasts, music acts, and more.

Although today represents the start of general admission, the show has already been open for trade visitors, members of the press, creators, and holders of the limited Wildcard tickets. The Gamescom 2024 week officially began on Tuesday, August 20, with the Opening Night Live show. Hosted by presenter Geoff Keighley, the show was available to attend in person or watch online at home via live stream.

The show contained plenty of major announcements and exclusive reveals, including our first look at a campaign mission from the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Borderlands 4 was officially announced in addition to Dying Light: The Beast and King of Meat. We also saw a new Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer and Monster Hunter Wilds trailer among many others.

You might also like...