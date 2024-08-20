Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer shows off gorgeous open world and brutal combat at Opening Night Live

A brand new trailer for the upcoming sequel, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, has just been shown at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live presentation.

The trailer shows off the gorgeous open world, which now mixes the large, bustling city of Kuttenberg with the vast explorable countryside. You can also expect brutal and bloody combat as we've come to expect from this series. Henry, the first game's protagonist, returns here and seems to find himself in parts unknown.

Environments look exceptionally detailed, with busy streets filled with peasants, beggars, shopkeeps and guards. It's shaping up to be a quintessential medieval romp through 15th century eastern Europe. The game also seems to have retained the first's distinct sense of humor, with ne'er-do-wells placed in the stocks, folks urinating in public and others still getting saucy in the bedroom. What a time it was to be alive.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gameplay Teaser - YouTube Watch On

While this first snippet of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 gameplay was just a brief teaser, a full gameplay reveal is expected to be shown off tomorrow (August 21) which will likely provide a substantial deep dive into the upcoming game's unique systems and potential improvements to combat.

The overall narrative and voice acting also seems to be as strong as ever in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, with this brief teaser trailer showing off plenty of cutscenes and voice acting, and it's all very high quality stuff.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was delayed from its initial 2024 release window. It's now scheduled to launched on February 11, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

You might also like...