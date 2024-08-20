Amazon Games reveals King of Meat, a new co-op hack-and-slash title from UK developer Glowmade

Amazon Games has revealed King of Meat as part of Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live show. Developed by UK studio Glowmade Games, King of Meat is an online co-op hack and slash that sees up to four players venture into dangerous and whacky dungeons.

Set in the world of Loregok, the game follows contestants in the titular fictionalized game show 'King of Meat' who are forced to battle all kinds of fantasy monsters and dodge brutal traps in order to appease a bloodthirsty crowd of spectators. You are rewarded for impressing the audience with over-the-top Glory Moves, using a variety of weapons, and performing tricky combos.

That's not all, however, as you can also take the role of a dungeon creator equipped with a wealth of tools that allow you to create your own fearsome labyrinths. In this mode, you will be able to select from a range of pre-sets or start entirely from scratch. All of the levels present in the game have been created using this system, so you can design gauntlets truly on par with those by the developers.

It all sounds like a lot of fun and could be a real treat for those looking for an amusing game to play with friends. For those who would rather experience King of Meat alone, the game will also support solo play.

Regarding the reveal, Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann said "at Amazon Games we're diversifying our portfolio to offer a wide range of high-quality experiences for our players.”

He continued: "We're thrilled to unveil King of Meat, an imaginative and exciting new IP developed by Glowmade, that marks a significant step in that direction.

"Glowmade have created a rich and vibrant world in King of Meat, and deliver an incredibly fun and compelling gameplay experience for players. We're excited about the variety of ways players can express themselves through creative co-op gameplay and dungeon creation, and we're looking forward to King of Meat captivating players around the world at launch and beyond.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although there is no official release date yet, we know that King of Meat is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.