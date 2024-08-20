Civilization 7 launches on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in February, 2025

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 11, 2025.

Firaxis Games made the announcement during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 alongside the first gameplay reveal trailer which, you guessed it, showcases civilizations being built across the globe throughout generations of history.

"In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire," the game description reads. "Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement.

"Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer."

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Pre-orders are currently available on Steam alongside the digital-only Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Founder's Edition, only available until February 28, 2025, as well as the Deluxe Edition.

You can take a look at what comes in each edition below, including advanced early access on February 6 for both editions.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Founders Edition:

Full base game

Advanced Access - play the game up to 5 days early on February 6, 2025

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more

Right to Rule Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more!*

Deluxe Content Pack, which includes:

- 2 leader personas

- 4 profile customizations

- 1 alternate scout skin

- 2 leader personas - 4 profile customizations - 1 alternate scout skin Founders Content Pack, which includes:

- 2 leader personas

- 4 profile customizations

- 1 fog of war tile set

- 1 Founders palace skin

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Deluxe Edition:

• Full base game

Advanced Access - play the game early on February 6, 2025

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more!

Deluxe Content Pack, which includes:

- 2 leader personas

- 4 profile customizations

- 1 alternate scout skin