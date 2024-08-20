Dune Awakening's new gameplay trailer explores the planet of Arrakis

Dune Awakening just received a brand-new gameplay trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 and an early 2025 release date for PC.

The 30-minute exclusive trailer starts out by giving us our first look at the game's in-depth character creator, where players will be able to choose their appearance and background before taking their first steps on Arrakis.

As an mass multiplayer online game (MMO), the world appears to be massive and we get to see how the planet's harsh weather conditions will impact players. Staying out in the direct sunlight will greatly impact your health by giving you sunstroke, so players need to stick to the shadows as they navigate the dunes.

Players will also get to meet NPCs along their journey, that you can "befriend or betray", expand their influence through combat, spice flow, building and upgrading bases, crafting vehicles, and trade, and also develop their character through five classes, including Mentat, Trooper, Planetologist, Swordmaster or Bene Gesserit.

Survive the brutal desert of Arrakis. Expand your reach with ground and air vehicles. Control the production of spice at all costs.#DuneAwakening is coming to PC Early 2025. Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/J7u4MwnVXq pic.twitter.com/QpbSgQuSBVAugust 20, 2024

Factions also play a huge part of the Awakening experience. Players will be able to join a guild and align with House Harkonnen or Atreides, and "clash for the precious spice in dynamic guild versus guild battles involving a range of vehicles, tech, and specialized combatants."

"This is your Arrakis. The most dangerous planet in the universe, where the machinations of guilds and powerful houses devour the unprepared as easily as the ancient sandworms that prowl the open deserts," the Steam description reads.

"Survive, scavenge, and build a home to protect yourself from enemies and the elements. Seek fortune and spice through combat, exploration, trade, and crafting."

Funcom has also worked closely with the Herbert Estate and Legendary to create an alternate history in which Paul Atreides was never born, giving players the chance to experience Arrakis for themselves.

"Revealing gameplay for the first time is alwaysa bigmoment, especially in a game wherethe interplay between all thesesystems can createcompletely unexpected moments, but the team has done an incredible job and we can’t wait to seehow the community reacts," said Creative Director at Funcom, Joel Bylos.

For those wondering when the MMO will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox, developer Funcom has now confirmed that Dune: Awakening will get a console release at a later date.