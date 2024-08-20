Star Wars Outlaws PC requirements confirm you'll need a high-end GPU for 4K 60FPS gameplay

Ubisoft has shared the full PC system requirements ahead of the launch of Star Wars Outlaws.

The publisher shared the specs in a new blog post, where it also revealed additional features PC players can expect when the game releases in early access on August 27, alongside the official PC gameplay trailer.

Star Wars Outlaws will require 65GB of free space on an SSD and, at minimum settings at 1080p and 30FPS, will require at most an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A750 GPU, paired with either an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 4600 processor, along with 16GB of RAM.

For the recommended settings, which will run the game at 1080p/60 FPS with the "High" preset, users will need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, an Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, and 16GB of RAM.

There's also "Enthusiast" settings - for 1440p/60FPS at a High preset - that will require an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, an Intel Core i5-11600 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, and 16GB of RAM.

As for Ultra settings, players will need a high-end GPU to run the game at 4K/60FPS and a Ultra preset with 16GB of RAM, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, an Intel Core i7-12700K or the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

You can take a look at the full PC specifications below.

The PC version of Star Wars Outlaws boasts a number of features, including ray-tracing, NVIDIA RTX dynamic illumination (RTXDI) support, NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, Intel XESS 1.3, and AMD FSR 3.0 support, as well as an uncapped frame rate, a 21:9 Cinematic Display mode and multi-monitor and ultrawide support.

Star Wars Outlaws PC systems specifications:

Minimum

Visual settings: 1080p/30 FPS/Low preset with upscaler set to quality

1080p/30 FPS/Low preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)

GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON) CPU: INTEL® CORE™ i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

INTEL® CORE™ i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Recommended

Visual settings: 1080p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality

1080p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB

GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB CPU: INTEL® CORE™ i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

INTEL® CORE™ i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Enthusiast

Visual settings: 1440p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality

1440p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB CPU: INTEL® CORE™ i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

INTEL® CORE™ i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Ultra

Visual settings: 4K/60 FPS/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality

4K/60 FPS/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB CPU: INTEL® CORE™ i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

INTEL® CORE™ i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Star Wars Outlaws officially launches on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, but those who pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition, or have a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription, will gain early access three-days prior on August 27.