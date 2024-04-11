Where to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws: here's what comes with each edition and where to buy it right now

Knowing where to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws is now a hot topic, with the game's release date out in the wild - it arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on August 30.

Plenty of retailers are getting in on the listing action already and there'll likely be more to come out of the woodwork soon. So getting to the right places efficiently to spend your hard-earned cash is paramount - and that's where we come in as we can direct you to the best place to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws quickly.

The main thing to know is that there are three versions to choose from for the game on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Standard Edition gets you the main game, and a cosmetic pack as the pre-order bonus; the Special Edition bags you a few more digital goodies; while the Gold Edition throws in the season pass and some early access content too. For full details on what's included, jump down to our dedicated section on what's included with each edition.

Anyway, let's stop beating around the bush and get to it. Below are all the Star Wars Outlaws pre-order editions and the best links to use to snag your copy.

Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders - PS5 US

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition - PS5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6578448&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6578448.p%3FskuId%3D6578448&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$69.99 at Best Buy (includes free $10 gift card)

This edition gets you the standard game and is the simplest way to get into Star Wars Outlaws, and that free $10 gift card is a tempter too. It's also available to pre-order at: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStar-Wars-Outlaws-PlayStation-5%2F5439978114%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $69.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-with-steel-box-playstation-5%2F-%2FA-91658460%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Target - $69.99

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition - PS5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fvideo-games%2Fproducts%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-playstation-5%2F407826.html" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"">$69.99 at GameStop

The special edition of Star Wars Outlaws appears to be a GameStop exclusive so head over to this retailer if this is the edition for you. You'll get some extra digital goodies for this one too.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - PS5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6578447&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-xbox-series-x%2F6578447.p%3FskuId%3D6578447&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$109.99 at Best Buy (includes free $10 gift card)

The Gold Edition is a classic Ubisoft variant of a game, and it bags you a season pass (that'll include two DLCs and some instant missions and cosmetics) and three days early access to the game. As well as getting the free $10 gift card from Best Buy you can head to: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStar-Wars-Outlaws-Gold-Edition-PlayStation-5%2F5395327043%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $109.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-with-steel-box-playstation-5%2F-%2FA-91658458%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Target - $109.99 | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fvideo-games%2Fproducts%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-playstation-5%2F407826.html" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">GameStop - $109.99

Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders - PS5 UK

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition - PS5: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fplaystation-5-star-wars-outlaws-standard-edition%2F1601010037.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">£62.99 at Very

In the UK, Very has been quick out the blocks with its pre-order listing but other such as the following have followed suit too: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2694&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hit.co.uk%2Fbuy%2Fproduct%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-ps5%2Fdgc-stwroutlps5.htm" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Hit - £56.85 | <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=197783&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-with-free-steelbook-ps5" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">The Game Collection - £56.95 | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-2943509" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Game - £62.99

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition - PS5: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-special-edition-2912410" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"">£64.99 at Game

The special edition of Star Wars Outlaws is exclusive to Game in the UK, so you'll need to shop there to get your copy of it and bag your extra goodies.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - PS5: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fplaystation-5-star-wars-outlaws-gold-edition%2F1601010036.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">£99.99 at Very

The Ultimate Edition is the easiest way to guarantee getting the biggest Star Wars Outlaws adventure as it bags you that sweet season pass, as well as the digital goodies. <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2694&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hit.co.uk%2Fbuy%2Fproduct%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-ps5%2Fdgc-stwroutlpeps5.htm" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Hit - £94.85 | <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=197783&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-with-free-steelbook-ps5" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">The Game Collection - £94.95 | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-2943513" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Game - £99.99

Star Wars Outlaws ore-orders - Xbox Series X

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition - Xbox Series X: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6578445&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-standard-edition-xbox-series-x%2F6578445.p%3FskuId%3D6578445&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$69.99 at Best Buy (includes free $10 gift card)

Those playing on Xbox Series X can bag their Star Wars Outlaws pre-order right now with the Standard Edition getting things going. <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStar-Wars-Outlaws-Xbox-Series-X%2F5395327044%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $69.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-with-steel-box-xbox-series-x%2F-%2FA-91658459%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Target - $69.99

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition - Xbox Series X: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fvideo-games%2Fproducts%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-special-edition---xbox-series-x%2F405278.html" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"">$69.99 at GameStop

The Xbox Series X variant of the Special Edition is also only available at GameStop so if the extra digital items are what you want, then you'll need to head there.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - Xbox Series X: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6578447&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-xbox-series-x%2F6578447.p%3FskuId%3D6578447&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$109.99 at Best Buy (includes free $10 gift card)

The biggest edition going is available for Xbox players in the US and gets you that season pass for the DLC as well as extra missions and cosmetics, and three days early access to the game. <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStar-Wars-Outlaws-Gold-Edition-Xbox-Series-X%2F5439978113%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $109.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-with-steel-box-xbox-series-x%2F-%2FA-91658461%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Target - $69.99 | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fvideo-games%2Fproducts%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition---xbox-series-x%2F407828.html" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">GameStop - $109.99

Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders - Xbox Series X UK

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition - Xbox Series X: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fxbox-series-x-star-wars-outlaws-standard-edition%2F1601010038.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">£62.99 at Very

Those playing on Xbox Series X can head to Very to bag their standard edition of the game or go for one of the following retailers too: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2694&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hit.co.uk%2Fbuy%2Fproduct%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-xbox-series-x%2Fdgc-stwroutlxsx.htm" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Hit - £56.85 | <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=197783&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-with-free-steelbook-xbox-series-x" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">The Game Collection - £56.95 | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-2943511" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Game - £62.99

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition - Xbox Series X: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-special-edition-2914190" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"">£64.99 at Game

The Xbox Series X Special Edition is also exclusive to Game in the UK, so head to the specialist retailer to snap up this copy of the game.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - Xbox Series X: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fxbox-series-x-star-wars-outlaws-gold-edition%2F1601010035.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">£99.99 at Very

Very has got you covered if you're eyeing up the go big or go home approach to your Star Wars Outlaws pre-order. <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2694&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hit.co.uk%2Fbuy%2Fproduct%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-xbox-series-x%2Fdgc-stwroutlpexsx.htm" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Hit - £94.85 | <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=197783&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-with-free-steelbook-xbox-series-x" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">The Game Collection - £94.95 | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-2943515" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="thegamecollection.net"" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Game - £99.99

Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders - What's in each edition?

(Image credit: LucasFilm Games/Ubisoft)

With multiple Star Wars Outlaws pre-order editions and options, there's also a range of digital bonuses and levels of access that come with each level or tier of edition. If you're looking for a quick overview to inform your choice then we've got you covered.

Starting simply, if you pre-order any version of Star Wars Outlaws you'll get the following:

The base game

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack that includes the Spaceship Cosmetic and Speeder Cosmetic Pack

(Image credit: Lucas Film Games/Ubisoft)

The Special Edition, sitting in the middle of the variants available, and being sold by a couple of retailers only, gets you the standard version of the game and a few extras to take your full package to the following list of items:

The base game

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack that includes the Spaceship Cosmetic and Speeder Cosmetic Pack

The Sabacc Shark Character Pack, which includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, and Nix

(Image credit: LucasFilm Games/Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition gets you everything in the previous two variants, the same pre-order bonuses, and also throws in a season pass to get you access to the DLC that will follow the main release, as well as three days of early access to the game. The full list for this version is as follows:

The base game

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack that includes the Spaceship Cosmetic and Speeder Cosmetic Pack

The Sabacc Shark Character Pack, which includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, and Nix

Season Pass which has 2 upcoming story pack DLCs and an instant Day 1 mission and cosmetics.

Three days of early access to the game (play before the official release date)