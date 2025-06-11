Today is your last chance to save big on PSVR 2 as PlayStation's Day of Play sale draws to a close. In less than 24 hours at the time of writing, the PS5 (and now PC) compatible VR headset will cease to be discounted for a good while at PS Direct, so here's one final reminder to check out these excellent deals before they're gone!
If you're in the US, you can still grab the PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle for just $349.99 (was $399.99) at PlayStation Direct. Stock isn't running out here, but just in case it does in these final hours, the headset by itself is also available at $349.99 (was $399.99).
• Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales
Discounted prices also remain the same in the UK. The PSVR 2 - Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is £354.99 (was £399.99) at PlayStation Direct, but there is a slightly cheaper option at Amazon. Though if you're not fussed about the game and just want the headset on its own, EE Store is your best bet. There, PSVR 2 is available at just £339 (was £399.99).
PSVR 2 deals in the US
You have just one more day to take advantage of this superb $50 discount on PSVR 2 at PlayStation Direct. At Walmart, you can even grab it for a buck less, which I've linked to in the price check section below!
PSVR 2 (no bundle): was $399.99 now $349.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - $349.99 | Target - $349.99 | Best Buy - $349.99 | Walmart - $349 | GameStop - $349.99
PSVR 2 deals in the UK
While it's not quite as impressive as the US discount equivalent, PS Direct remains the best and cheapest offer for the PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle in the UK.
Price check (no bundle): Amazon - £349 | Argos - £354.99 | Currys - £354 | Very - £349 | EE Store - £339
While PSVR 2 did begin its life as being pricier than the PS5 console itself, that has thankfully now changed. $400 / £400 is a much better price for the headset, but these current discounts are the best we've seen outside of major end-of-year sales periods.
Better still, the PSVR 2 game library is still growing. The recently-announced Lumines Arise is launching later this year with headset support. Plus, with full SteamVR support now available via an adapter (unfortunately sold separately), the best PSVR 2 games and best PSVR 2 accessories are worth checking out now more than ever before.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the PSVR 2 in your region.
