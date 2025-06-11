Today is your last chance to save big on PSVR 2 as PlayStation's Day of Play sale draws to a close. In less than 24 hours at the time of writing, the PS5 (and now PC) compatible VR headset will cease to be discounted for a good while at PS Direct, so here's one final reminder to check out these excellent deals before they're gone!

If you're in the US, you can still grab the PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle for just $349.99 (was $399.99) at PlayStation Direct. Stock isn't running out here, but just in case it does in these final hours, the headset by itself is also available at $349.99 (was $399.99).

• Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales

Discounted prices also remain the same in the UK. The PSVR 2 - Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is £354.99 (was £399.99) at PlayStation Direct, but there is a slightly cheaper option at Amazon. Though if you're not fussed about the game and just want the headset on its own, EE Store is your best bet. There, PSVR 2 is available at just £339 (was £399.99).

PSVR 2 deals in the US

PSVR 2 deals in the UK

While PSVR 2 did begin its life as being pricier than the PS5 console itself, that has thankfully now changed. $400 / £400 is a much better price for the headset, but these current discounts are the best we've seen outside of major end-of-year sales periods.

Better still, the PSVR 2 game library is still growing. The recently-announced Lumines Arise is launching later this year with headset support. Plus, with full SteamVR support now available via an adapter (unfortunately sold separately), the best PSVR 2 games and best PSVR 2 accessories are worth checking out now more than ever before.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the PSVR 2 in your region.