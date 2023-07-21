Best PSVR 2 accessories 2023: must-have kit for your VR headset

The best PSVR 2 accessories are designed to help you enhance your virtual reality experience, or to provide various conveniences that’ll either keep you playing for longer or protect your device from significant wear and tear.

With these following PSVR 2 accessories, you’ll be able to play more of the best PSVR 2 games for longer, with increased immersion and comfort, all while adding extra protection for the headset itself. We’re approaching a quarter of a year on from PSVR 2’s March 2023 launch, and more quality accessories from both Sony and third-parties are hitting the market. Many are blissfully affordable, too, which will certainly be a relief for those who spent the full $549 / £529 / AU$879 for the headset, or more for its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle.

The PSVR 2’s primary input method is the Sense controllers, but it also supports play with the DualSense and all the best PS5 controllers available today. That’s especially handy if you prefer pad play for titles like Gran Turismo 7 VR or Resident Evil Village. If you want to improve your VR experience, then, read on to learn our picks for the best PSVR 2 accessories you can buy today.

Best PSVR 2 accessories in 2023

Best charger for PSVR 2

PSVR 2 Sense Controller Charging Station The best charger for PSVR 2 Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Officially licensed Sony product + Sleek design + Fast and convenient charging Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive

Buy it if ✅ You play PSVR 2 regularly: The Sense controllers don’t have the best battery life, so a quick and convenient solution is essential.

Don't buy it if ❌ You’re after something cheaper: As it’s an official Sony product, the charger does cost more than most third-party units.

Much like the DualSense, the PSVR 2 Sense controllers only have a few hours’ battery life from full charge. If you’re looking to buy just one PSVR 2 accessory, then, the official PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station is absolutely essential. Even better, it’s extremely lightweight and matches the sleek, curved design and white-on-black aesthetic of PlayStation’s current-gen devices.

As charging stations go, though, expect to pay the Sony tax. At $49.99 / £39.99, it’s one of the pricier options out there. However, you are paying for convenience here, as you’ll no longer need to charge the two Sense controllers separately via USB-C connected to your console.

The PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station is blissfully easy to use. The controllers click into place very easily and charge simultaneously. From empty, expect the controllers to be back to full in around 90 minutes to two hours. If you’re just looking for a no-nonsense, plug-and-play charger, this is the one to go for.

Best headset for PSVR 2

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ The best headset for PSVR 2 Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Tailor-made for PS5 + 3D Audio support + Huge battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Buy it if ✅ You want peak immersion: VR games typically go big on immersion, so a top-class PS5 headset leans into that excellently.

Don't buy it if ❌ You’re on a tighter budget: The Arctis 7P+ isn’t what we’d call affordable, and cheaper alternatives are plenty.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ tops our best PS5 headsets list, meaning it’s also well-suited for play with PSVR 2’s most immersive games. It’s a remarkably comfortable headset with an adjustable head strap that’ll ensure it remains secure, even during particularly active PSVR 2 games like Beat Saber and Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

The only real sticking point with the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is its expensive price tag (though we promise the remaining entries on this list are much friendlier on your wallet). At $169.99 / £174.99, it sits towards the top of the mid-range headset price bracket. If that’s over-budget for you, then we’d also recommend the more affordable PS5 Pulse 3D headset, or just the default PSVR 2 earbuds which still do an adequate job.

Ultimately, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ headset is worth buying for a couple of key reasons. It fully supports PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio for enhanced immersion, and has a monumental battery life of roughly 30 hours on a single charge. It’s perfect, then, for multiple long-term gaming sessions in between charges.

Best stand for PSVR 2

Collective Minds PSVR 2 Charge Station & Display Stand The best stand for PSVR 2 Today's Best Deals View at GameStop Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Doubles as a stand and charger + Nice design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Magnetic connectors may require some wiggling

Buy it if ✅ You need a multi-purpose accessory: The stand also doubles as a charging station that’s almost as effective as Sony’s official offering.

Don't buy it if ❌ Finicky connectors frustrate you: Magnetic charging isn’t the most reliable.

This PSVR 2 stand from third-party brand Collective Minds is superbly robust. With a slick aesthetic that matches the white, black and pulsing blue of the PS5 iconography, it’s well-suited as a stand for your headset. The stand also doubles as a charger, featuring magnetic connectors that lock the headset and Sense controllers in place. However, these may require a little bit of fidgeting to ensure your devices are secure.

It’s one of the more affordable PSVR 2 accessories on our list, too. At $29.99 / £34.99, it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for a multi-use accessory that can stow your headset and charge its controllers simultaneously.

Charge time, much like the official PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station, will take around 90 minutes to two hours. It also features a cushion to protect the headset, and a set of rubber grips on the underside to prevent the stand from slipping on hard surfaces.

Best case for PSVR 2

Hastraith Carrying Case for PSVR 2 The best carry case for PSVR 2 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Sturdy build quality + Multi-purpose + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky

Buy it if ✅ You really want to protect your headset: If you’re on the go, there’s no better way to keep your PSVR 2 safe from damage.

Don't buy it if ❌ You only play at home: Don’t need to carry around your PSVR 2 to different places? You won’t need to buy a carry case.

The Hastraith Carrying Case for PSVR 2 is the best case you can buy for the headset right now. It’s designed to pack a lot of accessories in a compact manner, including the PSVR 2 headset itself, controllers, charging station, games and USB-C cables. If you’re planning on taking the full package to a friend’s house, for example, then this case comes highly recommended.

Coming in at $45.99 / £39.99, the Hastraith Carrying Case for PSVR 2 is fairly affordable. Certainly pricier than some other carry cases on the market, but the fact it can hold so much makes it an all-in-one solution that’s well worth the asking price.

One thing to be aware of is that because the case can carry so much, it can become a fairly bulky package if you’re carrying around multiple PSVR 2 accessories as well as the headset. Certainly not overbearing, but be prepared to feel the weight if you’re carrying the case a particularly lengthy distance.

Best head strap for PSVR 2

Devaso Adjustable Head Strap for PSVR 2 The best head strap for PSVR 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ergonomic design + Extra stability + Affordable Reasons to avoid - May be too tight for some

Buy it if ✅ You can’t find that sweet spot: This head strap should make it easier to maintain optimal image quality with PSVR 2.

Don't buy it if ❌ You have a larger head: You may experience an uncomfortably tight fit with this head strap fixed on.

One of PSVR 2’s biggest problems is that it can be tough to find that ‘sweet spot’ for the best possible image quality. That process is made much easier with this versatile head strap. It’s fairly simple in design, but provides extra stability and comfort during your PSVR 2 play sessions.

At $17.99 / £15.99, it’s one of the more affordable accessories on this list, making investing in one a fairly easy decision, especially if you’re looking to minimize a blurrier image during play. That, in turn, can help reduce motion sickness and keep you playing for longer.

The head strap is remarkably easy to install, essentially sliding over the top of your PSVR 2 headset. From there, it can be adjusted and locked in place via the straps and velcro fastenings. Just like the headset itself, though, you may need to experiment with the head strap in order to find the best fit for your head.

Best lens cover for PSVR 2

Hastraith Lens Protector Cover for PSVR 2 The best lens cover for PSVR 2 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Protects from scratches and dust + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Easy to lose

Buy it if ✅ You want to protect your lenses: We’d say this is one of the most crucial accessories to buy for PSVR 2 if you want your headset to have a long life.

Don't buy it if ❌ You lose smaller items easily: The lens cover is fairly small, meaning they can be easily misplaced.

If you’re using a stand with PSVR 2, one weakness is that they can leave the device’s lenses exposed to the elements. This makes it easy for dust and other damage to affect the lenses which can have a permanent negative impact on your play sessions.

Hastraith’s lenses help to resolve this problem at a brilliantly cheap $7.59 / £6.99. But that low price doesn’t mean the brand has done a rushed job here. The lenses do what they say on the tin, and their rubber material makes them extra durable.

Best PSVR 2 accessories - FAQs

What accessories do I need for PSVR 2?

How do I make PSVR 2 more comfortable? PSVR 2 by itself is already a comfortable headset, but to take it one step further, consider investing in a head strap like the Devaso Adjustable Head Strap listed above. This will also help you lock in that ‘sweet spot’ that can be difficult to land on while the device is strapped to your head.

Can I wear PSVR 2 with glasses on? Absolutely. The PSVR 2 is designed to support players who wear glasses, with some extra space afforded while the headset is being worn.

How we chose the best PSVR 2 accessories

For our best PSVR 2 accessories guide, we made sure to include a range of products that suit different solutions. Being able to swiftly charge the headset and its controllers are paramount, as is that high level of immersion when playing intimate VR titles. As it’s hardware that’s extra prone to wear and tear, we were also adamant on suggesting numerous products that can help to protect your PSVR 2 from the elements as well.

Shopping for more PS5 products? Our guide to the best PS5 accessories will help to kit out your console just as well as your PSVR 2 headset. For software, consider browsing our best PS5 games list for our top recommendations.