There are plenty of great ways to improve your Meta Quest 3 experience to make VR gaming more immersive or simply a smoother experience, but my favorite VR accessories of 2025 are by far and away the bHaptics TactSuit, Sleeves, and Gloves.

In particular the bHaptics TactSuit Pro, which feels like it's been ripped straight from a Ready Player One sci-fi VR setup.

The bHaptics devices work with a range of titles across Meta Quest, PlayStation VR 2, and PC – both VR and non-VR games. Each accessory features various motors which pulse to mimic your in-game actions.

You’ll feel some kickback from virtual firearms in the TactSleeve, or a hit in your back thanks to the TactSuit.

It’s never painful, and the intensity can be tuned up or down based on your preferences, but the sensations – like an pulse going through your arm and side when you fire an electro-rifle, or a rumble in your backalerting you that an enemy has flanked you – has made my VR gaming experience significantly more enjoyable.

According to the website (at the time of writing) the haptics collectively support close to 300 games. Roughly two thirds of these are via ‘Native Support’ – this means the haptic support was designed by the game developers, and is ready to use without any additional downloads (though you may need to enable it in the settings).

Scrolling through the list of Meta Quest games you can find plenty of popular titles amongst this native selection including Blade & Sorcery, Dungeons of Eternity, Pavlov Shack, and Vendetta Forever.

The other third of games offer haptics via ‘Mod Support’ – this option is limited to PC platforms (as Quest and PlayStation aren’t as mod friendly) and are designed by other bHaptics community members to enhance the gameplay experience, though you can customize the settings within the bHaptics Player.

Here you’ll find PCVR favorites like Half-Life: Alyx, Lethal Company, Beat Saber, and Pistol Whip and even plenty of non-VR games like Minecraft and Fortnite.

A third category, Audio-to-Haptics, is a way to enjoy haptic pulses that are tuned to the music and audio you’re listening to. This can be done wirelessly or using a wired connection in conjunction with the bHaptics Player, and allows your bHaptics devices to work across a wider range of apps at the expense of not feeling as immersive as the native and mod support options.

It’s more fun than having no feedback at all, but think of audio-to-haptics as an additional bonus rather than the main attraction.

Which bHaptics add-ons are right for you?

I’ve made it clear which bHaptics accessory I think is best: the TactSuit Pro.

The Pro includes 32 motors across its front and back, which makes its haptic feedback feel much more accurate than the only 16-motor TactSuit Air. Its design also feels more premium and, frankly, looks so much cooler than the Air – the Air with its fabric outer layer can almost resemble a cheap superhero costume, which does it a bit of a disservice.

That said, it is also double the cost at $499 instead of $249, and while it's not as accurate as the Pro, the TactSuit Air nevertheless does a very good job at immersing you with its haptics.

Plus you can pick it up in a starter bundle with a pair of TactSleeves – my pick for the next best bHaptics accessory after the TactSuits – for $398 (saving you $50) from the official bHaptics store.

With their 3 motors each the TactSleeves don’t add as much haptics-wise to your setup as a TactSuit, but once you start to get haptic sensations from your chest and back it will feel strange that your arms aren’t receiving the same feedback.

This is also true for the $149 TactVisor which bring PSVR 2-like headset rumbles to devices like the Quest 3 which lack them. I have demoed the Visor and thought it was solid, though I haven’t given it as thorough a test as the other bHaptics accessories.

Bringing up the rear are the bHaptics TactGloves.



While they’re neat – bringing immersive feedback to supported hand tracked games – as bHaptics points out on its own website the TactGlove DK2 is not yet recommended for regular users. Instead it’s currently more of a developer kit as very few titles support the accessory.

I’ve also found (as you’ll see in the video above) that the gloves can be a little finicky. When using them at home and in our recording studio, my Meta Quest 3 could struggle to track gloved hands accurately at times.

Eventually they’ll be awesome, but more support is needed to truly bring the TactGloves to life.

Other great Meta Quest 3 accessories

If you’re in the market for more Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S accessories – perhaps on the more affordable side too – I’ve tested some other excellent add-ons this year as well.

Especially if you use your VR headset for fitness, or you share it with others, a silicone facial interface is a must. It’s much easier to clean than the standard fabric one – I know first hand from my month-long VR fitness experiment.

The official Meta one is $40 at Amazon and it’s the one I own and use most regularly, though you can find third-party options like this Kiwi design interface for $24.99 at Amazon (and it’s currently an extra $5-off with a coupon). It has generally positive reviews, though people do complain about comfort.

I have tested other Kiwi design accessories however, and have fallen in love with the G4 Pro Performance Controller Grips – usually $39.99, but currently $29.99 at Amazon – and the H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap – $79.99 at Amazon.

The grips make it easier to hold onto your controllers, while the battery strap brings improved comfort and over double battery life to your Meta Quest 3 – a battery strap is the absolute best way to get more out of your standalone headset, it’s a must-have for people who want to fully throw themselves into VR gaming.

Grab yourself the TactSuit Pro, the TactSuit sleeves, an official Meta silicone facial interface, the Kiwi design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap, and G4 Controller Grips, and you'll have recreated my current (frankly, perfect) Meta Quest 3 setup for yourself.