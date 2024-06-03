Sony unveils the PSVR 2 PC adapter

Sony has just revealed the PSVR 2 PC adapter, which will allow owners of the PlayStation 5 VR headset to hook it up to a gaming PC and thus have access to SteamVR's vast library of games.

Announced via an official PlayStation Blog post, the PSVR 2 PC adapter will be made available for purchase when PC support for the VR headset rolls out on August 7. The adapter will cost $59.99 / £49.99 and will be available to purchase either from PlayStation Direct or select retailers which have yet to be announced.

Sony notes that the adapter requires a DisplayPort cable, compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, which is not included with the adapter itself. Once the adapter and DisplayPort cable have been secured, you'll need to hook them up to your PC and PSVR 2 headset, then download the SteamVR and PSVR 2 apps on Steam. After an initial setup via these apps, you should be good to go.

Sony has also outlined the minimum system requirements for using your PSVR 2 headset on PC. Refer to the list below to see if your setup meets the outlined specifications:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM: 8GB or more

8GB or more GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4

DisplayPort 1.4 USB: Direct connection only

Direct connection only Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

If you own a PSVR 2, and have since become frustrated with the slow software release schedule on PS5, then this adapter seems like a good way to expand your library with access to loads of SteamVR titles, including the critically acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx.

That said, the $59.99 / £49.99 price tag is fairly steep, and may leave some folks feeling sour especially after dropping $549.99 / £529.99 on the PSVR 2 headset itself. It is available at $100 off right now, thanks to a rare price drop as part of PlayStation's Days of Play celebration, but this sale is only live until June 12.

