Sony isn't messing around with its latest round of PlayStation Days of Play discounts. Case in point, the excellent (and once maddeningly overpriced) PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PS5 has plummeted to a record-low price.
Right now, folks in the US can grab the PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle for just $349.99 (was $399.99) at PlayStation Direct. Alternatively, the headset by itself has been reduced to the same price, also available at $349.99 (was $399.99).
In the UK, things are arguably a bit more interesting. You can bag yourself a PSVR 2 - Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for £354.99 (was £399.99) at PlayStation Direct, but there is a slightly cheaper option at Amazon. There, you can pick one up for just £349 (was £399.99), though keep in mind this is just the headset by itself; there's sadly no bundle price available here.
PSVR 2 deals in the US
It's the best price we've seen yet for the PSVR 2. The Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle includes the game of the same name at absolutely no extra cost. This is definitely the model to go for if you're looking to kickstart your PSVR 2 collection with one of its flagship games.
PSVR 2 (no bundle): was $399.99 now $349.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - $349.99 | Target - $349.99 | Best Buy - $349.99 | Walmart - $349 | GameStop - $349.99
PSVR 2 deals in the UK
PlayStation Direct is currently the only place you can really save money on the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle in the UK, as most other retailers have it listed at retail price. However, outlets like Amazon and Very are still discounting the PSVR 2 headset by itself.
Price check (no bundle): Amazon - £349 | Argos - £354.99 | Currys - £354 | Very - £349 | EE Store - £339
Once upon a time, Sony's PSVR 2 virtual reality headset was even pricier than the PS5 console itself. During those dark days, I found it extremely difficult to recommend the headset despite its high quality.
Now, though, it's at a price point that's much more sensible - even more so with this lowest-ever discount. If you're planning on finally picking one up as a result of this Days of Play sale, be sure to check out our guides to the best PSVR 2 games and best PSVR 2 accessories to start building out your console VR collection!
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the PSVR 2 in your region.
