Sony isn't messing around with its latest round of PlayStation Days of Play discounts. Case in point, the excellent (and once maddeningly overpriced) PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PS5 has plummeted to a record-low price.

Right now, folks in the US can grab the PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle for just $349.99 (was $399.99) at PlayStation Direct. Alternatively, the headset by itself has been reduced to the same price, also available at $349.99 (was $399.99).

• Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales

In the UK, things are arguably a bit more interesting. You can bag yourself a PSVR 2 - Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for £354.99 (was £399.99) at PlayStation Direct, but there is a slightly cheaper option at Amazon. There, you can pick one up for just £349 (was £399.99), though keep in mind this is just the headset by itself; there's sadly no bundle price available here.

PSVR 2 deals in the US

PSVR 2 deals in the UK

Once upon a time, Sony's PSVR 2 virtual reality headset was even pricier than the PS5 console itself. During those dark days, I found it extremely difficult to recommend the headset despite its high quality.

Now, though, it's at a price point that's much more sensible - even more so with this lowest-ever discount. If you're planning on finally picking one up as a result of this Days of Play sale, be sure to check out our guides to the best PSVR 2 games and best PSVR 2 accessories to start building out your console VR collection!

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the PSVR 2 in your region.