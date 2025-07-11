Amazon Prime Day might be coming to a close tonight, but I have to take this chance to give you a recommendation on these brilliant USB sound cards before the sale ends. In the UK, particularly, they are down to near record lows, which makes them perfect for a fun impulse purchase, and something that could round out your basket incredibly well.

I've just started using and testing the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card on my PS5, and it's currently selling at an impulse purchase-worthy sub-£100 price at Amazon UK right now. It's down to £81.59 at the retailer now, which represents a price that's just a few quid off its lowest ever.

I've also just started using the Creative Sound Blaster X4 on PC, which is also a joy to use and has enhanced my gaming - and work, and easy listening - audio enormously. This slick bit of kit is down to just £89.99 right now (from £129.99), giving you a near record-low price that saves you a third (nearly).

• Browse all of Amazon UK Prime Day deals before the sale ends

The deals aren't quite as good in the US, but there are still welcome discounts to be had on both the cards. The Sound BlasterX G6 is down to $139.99 (instead of its $179.99 listing price), which is a solid discount, and there's a neat, but small, $10 off the X4, which is down to the same price of $139.99 (from $149.99).

• Jump to all the best Amazon US Prime Day deals here

Amazon Prime Day deal: Creative Sound Blaster USB sound cards

These aren't the newest of products, I know, but quality lasts, as they say. Creative's audio pedigree shines through here, and being able to engage with the brand's Scout Mode to get an edge in online play, or use the SBX mode at the push of a button, is excellent.

Diving into Death Stranding on PS5 with the G6 (I know, it's overdue, but I want to play it before diving into this year's sequel), I've found the extra detail and boost to the audio the card has given me is absolutely noticeable.

Obviously, given you'll need to be wired to use both these cards, but you have a wired gaming headset or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming like the Sennheiser HD 550s that I use, for example, then this could be the best audio companion to pick up this year.

If you're looking for a bird's eye view of the pricing on the G6 or are outside of the US, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.