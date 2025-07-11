Amazon Prime Day might be coming to a close tonight, but I have to take this chance to give you a recommendation on these brilliant USB sound cards before the sale ends. In the UK, particularly, they are down to near record lows, which makes them perfect for a fun impulse purchase, and something that could round out your basket incredibly well.
I've just started using and testing the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card on my PS5, and it's currently selling at an impulse purchase-worthy sub-£100 price at Amazon UK right now. It's down to £81.59 at the retailer now, which represents a price that's just a few quid off its lowest ever.
I've also just started using the Creative Sound Blaster X4 on PC, which is also a joy to use and has enhanced my gaming - and work, and easy listening - audio enormously. This slick bit of kit is down to just £89.99 right now (from £129.99), giving you a near record-low price that saves you a third (nearly).
• Browse all of Amazon UK Prime Day deals before the sale ends
The deals aren't quite as good in the US, but there are still welcome discounts to be had on both the cards. The Sound BlasterX G6 is down to $139.99 (instead of its $179.99 listing price), which is a solid discount, and there's a neat, but small, $10 off the X4, which is down to the same price of $139.99 (from $149.99).
• Jump to all the best Amazon US Prime Day deals here
Amazon Prime Day deal: Creative Sound Blaster USB sound cards
Perfect for audiophiles and those who have a wired headset, the G6 can really transform your gaming audio and has done so for me on PS5, even after just a few days of testing.
US price: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
I'm using this one on PC at the moment, and it is a joy to use with my Sennheiser headphones. You need a couple of bits of software to get the most out of it, but it's absolutely worth doing so, and at this price, it's an easy thing to recommend at this second-lowest-ever price.
US price: was $149.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
These aren't the newest of products, I know, but quality lasts, as they say. Creative's audio pedigree shines through here, and being able to engage with the brand's Scout Mode to get an edge in online play, or use the SBX mode at the push of a button, is excellent.
Diving into Death Stranding on PS5 with the G6 (I know, it's overdue, but I want to play it before diving into this year's sequel), I've found the extra detail and boost to the audio the card has given me is absolutely noticeable.
Obviously, given you'll need to be wired to use both these cards, but you have a wired gaming headset or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming like the Sennheiser HD 550s that I use, for example, then this could be the best audio companion to pick up this year.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
If you're looking for a bird's eye view of the pricing on the G6 or are outside of the US, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.