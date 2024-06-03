Astro Bot seems like it'll be massive, with over 50 planets to explore and more than 150 PlayStation cameos to find

Sony has confirmed that its upcoming Astro Bot game for PS5 will once again go ham with its PlayStation cameos.

The game's official store page states that not only will there be "over 50 exciting planets" to explore, but also that the game will have players rescuing "over 150 iconic VIP Bots inspired by legendary characters from 30 years of PlayStation history."

This is something of a tradition for the Team Asobi-developed series, which also includes Astro Bot Rescue Mission for the original PlayStation VR and Astro's Playroom - a short game that comes pre-installed with all PlayStation 5 consoles.

Astro Bot's announcement trailer, which closed out the latest State of Play presentation, has already teased a number of these PlayStation-inspired cameos. We got to see cute robots with designs inspired by Kratos, PaRappa the Rapper and a Bloodborne hunter among others.

Previous titles in the series also included background cameos referencing games from the brand's 30-year history. Keen-eyed PlayStation fans could spot Cloud's Buster Sword from Final Fantasy 7, for example, as well as the Feisar racecraft from the Wipeout series. I hope this will remain the case in the upcoming Astro Bot, and I'd love to see some deeper cuts, too. Jumping Flash or Colony Wars, anyone?

The Astro Bot series has typically acted as a showcase for new PlayStation hardware. Astro Bot Rescue Mission was easily one of the best original PlayStation VR games, utilizing virtual reality smartly to immerse players in 360-degree environments. Astro's Playroom meanwhile, did a fantastic job of showing off the DualSense Wireless Controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. A museum of collectible PlayStation hardware also made this game a real treat for long-time enthusiasts of the brand.

You might also like...