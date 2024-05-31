A new Astro Bot game is on the way - and it already looks incredible
Time to dust off that PS5
One of the most exciting moments in yesterday’s State of Play showcase was undoubtedly the reveal of Astro Bot - a new title starring Sony’s adorable robotic mascot.
Coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, Astro Bot will contain more than 80 levels set across 50 planets that players will need to explore in order to rescue a team of missing crewmates. Throughout the adventure, Astro will be able to take advantage of more than 15 new abilities, each offering distinct mechanics and playstyles.
This includes Barkster, a bulldog-inspired ability that will let you smash through enemies and fragile surfaces alike. You will also discover the Twin-Frog Gloves, which allow for long-range melee combat, and the Giant Sponge ability, which lets you absorb water from the level in order to increase your size and overcome various obstacles.
There will be over 70 new types of enemies to defeat, plus a handful of giant bosses that you will encounter. If you didn’t manage to catch the State of Play presentation, you can get an early glimpse of a few of these bosses, such as the huge snake-like Lady Venomara, in action by checking out the newly released gameplay trailer.
Much like Astro’s Playroom, which is available for free with every PS5 console, Astro Bot will take full advantage of many PS5-exclusive hardware features, including the detailed haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense Wireless Controller. It will also be absolutely overflowing with secrets and references to many of the best PS5 games and first-party franchises like God of War and Horizon, not to mention lots of iconic PlayStation hardware.
All in all, it looks like a very varied and enjoyable time and exactly the kind of experience that the PS5 desperately needs more of. We don’t have any information about the game's price just yet, but do know that it will be released on September 6, 2024. Pre-orders for both physical and digital editions will be available from June 7.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.