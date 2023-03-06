SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless review - the best PS5 headset yet

While the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless is only a minor iteration on the previous PS5-centric headset, this new version features a vastly improved battery life making it the definitive premium PS5 headset to beat right now.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is a premium PS5 headset that focuses on delivering leading audio quality and comfort, and it uses all the console-specific audio hardware. The latest iteration from the manufacturer builds on the original 2020 model, this time with a significantly improved battery and more versatility through USB-C and quick charging.

It deserves pole position as the best PS5 headset available right now. Given its price-to-performance ratio, wide market availability, and audio quality, this is the PS5 headset that acts as a benchmark to test all others on the platform to come in 2023.

Price and Availability

You can currently get your hands on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless for $149.99 / £174.99 / AU$338 in the US, the UK, and Australia respectively. It’s available in either black or white color schemes. Recently, it’s been possible to find the PS5 gaming headset significantly cheaper than the sticker price.

Design and Features

The SteelSeries Arctis headset line has a distinct look that the 7P+ Wireless continues. You’ve got a ski-band head strap and a retractable microphone complete with the Sidetone mic monitoring. All the controls can be found on the back of both cups when you wear this PS5 headset. On the left side, you’ve got a dedicated mute button, volume roller, USB-C for charging and connection, and a 3.5mm jack. Your power button and a dedicated wheel to control the mic monitoring are on the right side.

Thanks to its large, plush ear cushions made of what the company describes as “AirWeave” material, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless is second to none when it comes to comfort. This breathable fabric won’t get warm when on your head for hours on end, unlike cheaper leatherette.

The USB-C receive is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless’ most exciting feature because it means the headset can be used on loads of devices, besides your PS5. The headset is also compatible with Nintendo Switch , PS4 , PC, and some of the best Android phones . If you’re in the market for a versatile gaming headset, this could be the one for you.

Performance

Gaming on the PS5 with the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless is one of the best headset experiences ever. I’ve reviewed countless different models over the years, and the sound quality and versatility of this one aren’t easily rivaled. That’s unsurprising, as this version features the same 40mm custom neodymium drivers of the company’s flagship models, such as the SteelSeries Arctis Pro .

The biggest difference that separates the older SteelSeries 7P from the 7P+ is this new model's greatly improved battery life. That’s because you can expect around 30 hours of playback when plugged into your PS5 instead of the roughly 24 hours from the 2020 model. One particular feature I’ve really been enjoying is the quick charging via USB-C. SteelSeries claims you can get a full three hours of playback from just 15 minutes of charging. In my testing, I have to say that’s right on the money, meaning you won’t have to wait around long to get a gaming session in.

Like the excellent PS5 Pulse 3D headset , the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless takes full advantage of the TempestTech PS5 3D Audio , so some of the best PS5 games support the enhanced virtual surround sound technology. There are not many PS5 headsets that can do that, making this a more premium option than Sony’s official offering.

Gaming with the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless has been excellent. The nuances in the audio drivers picked up the spatial sounds in games like The Last of Us and Dead Space making for an immersive experience. Games where music is more prominent were a particular highlight, including Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, especially in the mix between gunfire and pumping Synthwave techno.

Listening to music with the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless is decent. While no rival for some of the best headphones on the market, this PS5 gaming headset does a more-than-serviceable job. More tame genres had better success, as songs like Mr. Tillman by Father John Misty and Granite by Sleep Token came through loud and clear. Extreme metal had more mixed results, with heavier tracks like Insomnium’s Lilian and Cannibal Corpse’s Inhumane Harvest not quite having quite enough punch. Because media playback is secondary behind gaming, it’s far from the worst I’ve used this year.

Overall, I’m very impressed with what the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless does for the money. As a mid-range effort from the brand specifically engineered for console, you can’t ask for much better at its price.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless headset?

Buy if...

You want a PS5 headset with a long battery life



The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless features 30 hours of playback so it’s good to go for many gaming sessions without needing to be juiced up



3D Audio is a must



SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless fully supports the TempestTech 3D audio for supported PS5 games.

You want a versatile gaming headset



Through the USB-C receiver, you use this gaming headset on more than just your PS5 as the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and smartphones are also supported.

Don't buy if...

You already own the SteelSeries Arctis 7P



There isn’t much more of a jump between the original model and this new version so if you’re already in the SteelSeries ecosystem this isn’t an essential upgrade.

