With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale

It's the day every that thrifty PC gamer has been waiting for: the Steam Spring Sale is finally here. If you're planning to stock up on games for the summer, then now is an opportune time to do so as there are some truly staggering savings to be had.

I've been browsing the sale all morning, adding loads of cheap titles to my basket in preparation for one big splurge later tonight. I've also been diligently bookmarking the very greatest discounts that I stumble across on things that I've already played, hoping to properly guide you through the overwhelming sea of savings so that you can get your hands on the good stuff.

Why should you listen to me? Well, I've got almost 1,500 Steam games, most of which were purchased on sale and have spent a frankly embarrassing amount of time playing them over the last decade. In fact, if you add up all the time I've spent in Steam games it comes to just over 12,400 hours. That's almost one and a half years! So, now that you have no doubt regarding my gamer cred, here are the best deals that I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale.

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Let's start with the big hitters. Cyberpunk 2077 has had its price slashed by 60%, taking it down to just $23.99 / £19.99. That's a mega $36 / £30 saving and the absolute lowest price that it's been on the platform for the last two years.

If that wasn't enough, the Ultimate Edition, which includes the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, is also on offer - with 48% off. Keep in mind that buying this version works out cheaper than the cost of picking up its constituents individually, so is well worth getting if you think you're going to want the DLC in the long run.

Now before you exclaim that the game was a bit rubbish back when it launched back in 2020, bear in mind that it has received almost five years' worth of constant updates. The huge open-world RPG isn't the deepest in its genre by any means, but I know from my recent playthroughs that it's still an awful lot of fun.

The Night City setting is absolutely stunning and the thrilling mystery of its main story is absolutely worth experiencing at least once. There is also loads of side content to dig into, so this is one that can keep you busy for hundreds of hours.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

If a traditional RPG is more your speed, them don't miss the 90% discount on Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition. For just under $4 / £3.50 you're getting an absolutely mega fantasy adventure that takes over 60 hours to beat.

Set in the universe of the tabletop Pathfinder game, Wrath of the Righteous challenges you with rich character customization (which features a whopping 25 classes and 12 races to try), a story where your decisions have a substantial impact, and difficult turn-based or real-time combat.

I'd especially recommend Wrath of the Righteous if you played and loved Baldur's Gate 3. Although there are lots of big differences, this is a similarly well-crafted journey that should at least scratch some of that fantasy itch. At this price, it's a steal.

Doom (2016)

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Action-packed and gore-soaked first-person shooter Doom has received one of the most showstopping discounts of the Steam Spring Sale so far, at 90% off. It's now only $1.99 / £1.59, the lowest price in two years and less than your average bag of chips.

If you've never played any of the entries in this long-running series before, then Doom is a fantastic place to start. Released in 2016, it serves as something of a reboot - with a standalone story that takes you to a sprawling Mars research facility overrun by terrifying demons.

The campaign boasts some truly phenomenal metal music and unique shooting combat that lets you experiment with a wide arsenal of sci-fi weapons as well as tear demons apart with your own bare hands. This will also help catch you up in time for the highly anticipated Doom: The Dark Ages later this year.

You also get access to the multiplayer mode and its all of its DLC map packs for free though, just as a heads up, you shouldn't pick it up just for this. It's a fun extra, but you're unlikely to consistently find games in 2025 so focus on the single-player side.

Battlefield 1 Revolution

(Image credit: EA)

For a great multiplayer experience at a simply unbeatable, grab Battlefield 1 Revolution for only $1.99 / £1.74 thanks to its 95% discount. Yes, you read that right - this game is currently a whopping 95% off.

It's not the latest entry in the Battlefield series, but it's almost certainly one of the greatest. It drops you into the chaos of the front lines in the First World War, rendered in gritty, realistic graphics that still hold up wonderfully today. I play fairly regularly as servers are still well populated and I imagine that there will be even more players than usual diving in over the next few weeks thanks to this saving.

You also don't need to worry about having to catch up with veteran players. This Revolution version nets you multiple packs with their own powerful weapons. You also get all four multiplayer expansions, so should be able to join servers running any of the official maps and modes without issues.

Of course, Battlefield 1 also includes a single-player component in its campaign. It's about six hours long and surprisingly moving at times, focusing on a wide range of characters from across theaters of the conflict.

Heavy Rain

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

There's nothing quite like Heavy Rain, one of the pioneering story games of the PlayStation 3 generation.

An interactive mystery that sees you searching to track down your missing child, it's instantly absorbing, frequently surprising, and often unintentionally hilarious.

Do the twists make any sense? Not at all. Have the visuals aged well? Nope, its muddy textures are dominated by that dire PS3-era grey-brown look. Did it almost make me pass out laughing when I failed a quick time event or chose the most left-field, absurd dialogue option? Yes. Every. Single. Time.

For the two year low of only $1.99 / £1.69 (its current asking price due to a 90% saving), I would absolutely recommend it. It's the video game equivalent of a thriller movie with a 23% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Grab some popcorn, sit back, and don't take it too seriously and I guarantee you'll have a great time.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

My final pick for today is the absolutely blockbuster hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which shot to the Steam top ten charts when it launched late last year.

Considered by many to be the best Warhammer 40,000 video game ever created, it's an absolutely top-notch third-person shooter that offers a simple but compelling formula that's been pretty much perfected.

As a super-powered Space Marine, you plough through legions of gross bug aliens through a campaign elevated by some great set piece moments. In addition to full campaign co-op, which lets you play with up to three friends, there's also an expansive suite of PvP modes.

The character customization is a highlight for me, with loads of cosmetics to unlock that really let you make your Space Marine your own - almost like a tabletop miniature.

Right now the standard edition of the game is 35% off and only $38.99 / £35.74 - the lowest it's ever been on Steam! Also consider the Gold Edition and Ultra Edition, which unlock the season and, in the case of the Ultra Edition, a bonus cosmetic pack.