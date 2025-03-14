Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'

Development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has begun

The news follows the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 will continue to receive new content updates

It's official: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has started development.

As confirmed by Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive, work on the next instalment in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine has begun.

The publisher promises it to be an "even more immersive experience" that will continue "staying true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay."

The news follows the huge success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 which, according to market research firm Circana, debuted as the third most popular game on massive PC platform Steam in September 2024.

"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2," said John Bert, deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing. He then confirmed that the team "will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has already received a barrage of free post-launch updates and paid DLC (downloadable content). This has thus far included new modes, features, cosmetics, PvP content, and more.

"Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games," Bert continued.

"Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular."

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch described Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 as "a transformative game" for the studio and "the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business."

"While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third instalment," he continued. "We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe."

More information on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is set to be revealed at a later date. Given the lengthy timeframes of many game development cycles, however, I wouldn't expect much in the near future.