Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'

News
By published

Things seem bright for the hit third-person shooter

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
(Image credit: Focus Entertainment Publishing / Games Workshop / Saber Interactive)
  • Development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has begun
  • The news follows the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Space Marine 2 will continue to receive new content updates

It's official: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has started development.

As confirmed by Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive, work on the next instalment in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine has begun.

The publisher promises it to be an "even more immersive experience" that will continue "staying true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay."

The news follows the huge success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 which, according to market research firm Circana, debuted as the third most popular game on massive PC platform Steam in September 2024.

"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2," said John Bert, deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing. He then confirmed that the team "will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has already received a barrage of free post-launch updates and paid DLC (downloadable content). This has thus far included new modes, features, cosmetics, PvP content, and more.

"Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games," Bert continued.

"Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular."

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch described Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 as "a transformative game" for the studio and "the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business."

"While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third instalment," he continued. "We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe."

More information on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is set to be revealed at a later date. Given the lengthy timeframes of many game development cycles, however, I wouldn't expect much in the near future.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Salamander Champion in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Loads of fresh content is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 2025
A shot of the Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarine edition in front of a gray curtain
Secretlab’s Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarine Titan Evo gaming chair is one of the best examples of limited edition gear I’ve seen, here’s why
A screenshot of the Slayer in Doom The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages is id Software’s biggest ever Doom game, and includes ‘the largest AI we’ve ever created’ on the studio’s ‘most powerful engine yet’
Mass Effect
A former BioWare dev seems optimistic about the next Mass Effect, stating it might be the first time the dev 'is able to singularly focus on a single project'
Saros
Housemarque's next game is Saros, launching on PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2026
The Blades of Fire key art.
MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
Latest in Gaming
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
Latest in News
Stress
Complexity of IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
CEOs think they might lose their jobs if they can't deliver on AI
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD describes its recent RDNA 4 GPU launch as 'unprecedented' and promises restocking the Radeon RX 9070 XT as 'priority number one'
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
More about gaming
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4

From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642)
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background

Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
See more latest
Most Popular
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
Mark and Devon sitting in a car in Severance season 2 episode 9
Severance season 2 episode 9 recap: 7 new theories I have about 'The After Hours', and answers about Mr Bailiff, devour feculence, Svalbard, and more
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD describes its recent RDNA 4 GPU launch as 'unprecedented' and promises restocking the Radeon RX 9070 XT as 'priority number one'
Wix Printful
Wix teams up with Printful for in-house print-on-demand tools
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025
I’ve tried the new Mercedes-Benz Superscreen – and its Google Gemini-powered smarts push EV infotainment to the next level
Stress
Complexity of IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
CEOs think they might lose their jobs if they can't deliver on AI
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
The Google Gemini logo against a black background.
I tried Gemini's new AI image generation tool - here are 5 ways to get the best art from Google's upcoming Flash 2.0 built-in image upgrade
Eurocom Raptor X18
At $15,000, this massive 256GB RAM laptop makes Apple's MacBook Pro look affordable, tiny and very, very slow