Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 post-launch roadmap highlights upcoming modes, maps, and weapons

In some good news for those currently looking forward to Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, developer Saber Interactive has shared a post-launch roadmap telling us exactly what kind of free content to expect after the game arrives next month.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The first major update drops in September to coincide with the beginning of the first season. It includes a number of quality-of-life improvements such as ultrawide support, the ability to create private PvE lobbies, and the arrival of the Battle Barge Sparring Arena. While these additions will be available to all players, those who own the paid season pass will also receive the Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack to help their space marine stand out from the crowd.

There’s even more free content on the way when the second season starts later this year, though. It brings new PvE missions, the challenging 'Lethal' difficulty, a new weapon called the Neo-Volkite Pistol, and a new enemy type to defeat. Those who own the season pass will also receive the Dark Angels champion pack, cosmetic pack, and weapon skin pack.

The updates won’t stop at the end of the year either, with 2025 bringing two new seasons to dig your teeth into. Season three adds a new PvE mission, a new PvP game mode, new PvP Arenas, a new enemy, PvE prestige ranks, and it expands the battle barge that is to be added in season one. Season pass owners can also expect new champion packs, a cosmetic pack, and a weapon skin pack.

This will then be followed by season four, which introduces a new horde mode, a new enemy, and a new weapon. Season pass owners will again receive new champion packs, a cosmetic pack, and a weapon skin pack.

On the whole, it seems like there’s going to be no shortage of reasons to keep coming back to Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. With a good balance of free and paid content, the third-person shooter is shaping up to be a real treat for Warhammer 40,000 fans. It is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on September 9.

