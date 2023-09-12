Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - everything we know so far

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 will return players to the power-armored boots of Space Marine Lieutenant Titus as he dispenses ultra-violence in the name of the tyrannical Imperium of Man.

Following in the footsteps of the original game that was released in 2011, Space Marine 2 is a high-octane third-person shooter where traditional ideas of cover are swapped out in favor of bloody melee executions that restore your health. However, developer Saber Interactive isn't sitting on the laurels of the original. In our hands-on with the game, we found that Saber had added a refreshing new parry system, allowing Titus to block enemy attacks and skillfully riposte, tearing his foes apart with his chainsword or, on occasion, his bare fists.

The grim future of Warhammer 40,000 is an extremely violent place, and this is something that Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 aims to take to heart. With a dedication to gore worthy of some of the best FPS games, Titus and his squad have a brand new plant to cut their way through. What's more, Space Marine 2 boasts a co-op campaign mode, potentially putting it in the running for our list of the best co-op games.

Read on to find out everything we know about Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 including trailers, news, and our impressions of the game so far.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2: cut to the chase

What is it? The sequel to cult classic Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine

The sequel to cult classic Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine When is it coming out? "This winter" (2023/24)

"This winter" (2023/24) What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Who is making it? Saber Interactive

(Image credit: Saber)

The latest Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 release date news that we have is that the game is set to come out "this winter" - this comes from the game's website. Given that we don't know what the developer and publisher mean by 'winter' and whether that means a period covering this year and early next, we can't even be certain about the 'year' the game will be released in. We'll keep an eye out for any updates on this and let you know more when it's confirmed.

The third-person shooter is due to come out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, for those looking to get into the action sooner, there's a beta program with its own sign-up page.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 trailer

The latest trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was revealed at the 2023 Focus Entertainment Showcase in August 2023. The trailer shows eight minutes from an early mission where Titus and his squadmates fight their way across a ruined city through hordes of aliens.

In addition to the Tyranid xenomorphs, the trailer also gave us a sneak preview of another enemy faction: the forces of Chaos. Though we don't yet know how these sinister cultists will feature in the game's story, the addition of these classic villains is a real treat for fans of the setting.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has enjoyed a selection of tantalizing trailers over the past few years, starting with a reveal trailer back in 2021. To keep up to date on all the latest previews, we advise keeping an eye on publisher Focus Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 gameplay

(Image credit: Saber)

Much like its predecessor, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third-person shooter that trades chest-high walls and cover mechanics for gory melee executions and over-the-top futuristic weaponry that would be at home in Doom.

In our hands-on with an early build of the game, we got to experience an early mission first-hand. Not only does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 preserve the weighty and satisfying feel of the original, but it also improves on the formula, adding a parrying system that rewards well-timed blocks with meaty executions and staggering attacks.

What's most impressive about the title, however, is how it leans into the size and scope of Space Marines. In the Warhammer 40,000 setting, Space Marines are 10-foot-tall supersoldiers who tower above mortal humans. Every step Titus takes carries the weight of his armor. Fighting alongside ordinary humans, the enormity and scale of the Space Marines are brought into focus, making the player feel powerful.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 also introduces squad mechanics. Your squad, either played by other humans in co-op or controlled by AI, will support you in battle by laying down covering fire, helping you charge enemies and even reviving you should you fall.

The game also boasts a range of weapons. In the hands-on, we tried a variety of Bolters - signature Space Marine weapons that fire rocket-propelled explosives. The automatic variant was a particular pleasure, allowing the player to unload scores of explosives into alien hordes. We also got our hands on a Meltagun - an anti-tank weapon that fires blasts of super-heated energy. If you want to get up close and personal, of course, you can always switch to Titus' chainsword and tear enemies apart in melee.

Altogether, these facets make fighting through alien hordes extremely satisfying. Whether you're in close quarters or picking off enemies at a distance, the combat feels responsive and substantial. We can't wait to see the finished version, but until then we can watch the latest extended gameplay trailer over and over - that's below.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 story and setting

(Image credit: Saber)

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 picks up after its predecessor. Having foiled an uprising of Chaos worshippers, Captain Titus of the Space Marines was taken into custody by the Imperium's secret police on the grounds that he might have used "unholy assistance" to overcome the forces of Chaos.

Since then, Titus has returned to active service, but it looks as though he's received something of a demotion. Now a Lieutenant, Titus has been sent to help the Imperium fight off an alien invasion on one of its planets. Working with the non-augmented humans of the Imperial Guard, Titus, and his squad will need to brave hostile jungles teaming with alien Tyranids.

The Tyraninds - heavily inspired by H.R. Giger's xenomorph - are a race of ravenous aliens bent on consuming as much biomass as possible. One of the scariest foes in Warhammer 40,000, these creatures are controlled by a hive mind, making them a serious threat.

The most recent trailer also teased the reappearance of the forces of Chaos. Servants of four dark gods that vie for control of human souls. These renegades and traitors turned their back on the tyrannical Imperium of Man in favor of a new master. Led by traitor Space Marines, the servants of Chaos are particularly reviled by descendants of those Marines who stayed loyal during their great betrayal 10,000 years ago.

Between the Tyranids and the forces of Chaos, Titus and his squad have their work cut out for them.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 news

(Image credit: Saber)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets new co-op trailer

As part of E3 2023, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 received a brand-new trailer showing off the title's much-anticipated co-op mode. This will allow up to three players to experience the campaign together. Blasting aliens to bits may be satisfying, but it's another thing entirely to tear chunks out of Tyranids with your buddies. You can view the trailer below.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 collector's edition opens for pre-order

Back in February 2023, the collector's edition of Space Marine 2 was made available for pre-order. The edition contains a resin statue depicting Lieutenant Titus dismembering a Tyranid, as well as a 64-page art book and a collector's box to contain it all.

Looking for fresh titles to play during the wait for Space Marine 2? Check out our list of the best story games, as well as our guide to the best co-op games.