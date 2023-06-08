Space Marine 2 gets brand new bone-crunching co-op trailer

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 received a brand new campaign trailer at E3 2023. The campaign looks to be chocked full of everything that made the original Space Marine so memorable.

In the trailer, Titus and his squad cut through swathes of monstrous Tyranids with their brutal weaponry. We're also treated to a look at some of the game's gorgeously grim environments. The war-torn battlefields of the 41st Millennium have never looked so good.

The trailer also shows off the campaign's co-op mode, where multiple players can fight alongside one another.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime this year.