Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets delayed to the second half of 2024

Focus Entertainment has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been delayed to the second half of 2024.

Space Marine 2 was revealed during The Game Awards 2021 but it wasn't until the Summer Game Fest this year that a "winter" release window was initially revealed by the publisher and developer Saber Interactive.

However, in a new statement shared today (via PC GamesN) in a Focus Entertainment press release, Space Marine 2 has been pushed back significantly and will now launch sometime in late 2024.

“Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – the iconic Games Workshop license – in early December,” the statement reads.

“The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience.

“Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise. Space Marine 2 has already accumulated over a million wish lists to date."

It's highly likely that the new release date will be revealed during The Game Awards, which are set to take place on December 7, especially if you consider that the game's initial announcement, first gameplay trailer, and release window were all shared during events all ran by Geoff Keighley.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is a third-person shooter and a sequel to the 2011 game expected to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In our preview with an early build of the game, TRG staff writer Cat Bussell said that "Saber has gone out of its way to capture the sheer scale of the threat" of the new primary antagonist: the Tyranids. She added that the preview "fully sold me on the idea of a xenomorph-induced biological apocalypse in Warhammer 40,000's universe."

