Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's new gameplay trailer is full of blood, action, and really cool weapons

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 just got a brand-new gameplay trailer ahead of the game's launch later this year.

First announced back in 2021, the upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash has been a long time coming, following its most recent delay.

But with only a couple of months left until the game's release, today (June 20), Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive were able to share an in-depth look into the next installment in the Warhammer 40,000 franchise.

The six-minute gameplay trailer was narrated by creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick, and dived deep into Space Marine's story campaign, its multiplayer co-op modes, and its progression systems.

The game takes place one century after the events of the first game and will put players in the shoes of Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus - a genetically enhanced super soldier - who has been demoted and forced to prove his loyalty.

We were treated to plenty of action-packed gameplay, and according to Hollis-Leick, the development team has used something called "swarm technology", which allows for hundreds of enemies on screen at the same time. We also got a look at the melee finisher, which, when executed correctly, will replenish the player's armor and keep them in the fight for longer.

There's also headquarters that acts as a hub that players can return to between missions. There, you'll be able to interact with personnel, select your next quest, and also tailor your loadout.

Alongside the campaign, players can jump into Operations, a PvE mode focused on replayability and co-operation.

In this mode, you can use Armoury Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your play style. Armoury Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics.

There's also a PvP 6v6 mode called Eternal War, with three match types to choose from, including Deathmatch, Sieze Ground, and Capture and Control.

In both Operations and Eternal War, you can choose six playable classes - Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy - each with their own unique loadout and weapons.

Saber Interactive has also confirmed that Space Marine 2 will receive new Operations missions, PvP maps, new enemies, and new weapons post launch in "regular free updates".

In addition, extra cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will be released as part of the Season Pass, with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third-person shooter and a sequel to the 2011 game and is expected to launch on September 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.