PvP multiplayer returns in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, alongside a new co-op mode

PvP multiplayer will return in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in addition to a brand-new co-op mode.

The information was revealed in a new trailer that premiered during the Warhammer Skulls Festival live stream and detailed the upcoming third-person shooter’s multiplayer modes. Fans of the first game will be pleased to hear that its PvP modes (which include Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture & Control) will be returning in the sequel.

This is on top of a brand-new co-op Operations Mode, which will allow you to team up with one or two friends in order to slay aliens. Both the PvP and the co-op modes will feature six separate classes to choose from, each with their own distinct play styles and abilities. This ranges from the tanky Bulwark, who comes armed with a powerful combat shield, to a stealth-oriented Sniper equipped with a Camo Cloak. You can catch a glimpse at some of the modes and classes in action by seeing the trailer for yourself below.

Just like the miniatures of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game, you'll be able to customize the look of your Space Marine with a handful of cosmetic options such as different color palettes, various decals, and plenty of armor designs. Some cosmetics can be obtained by all players through progression while others will be available as part of a paid season pass. The game will receive free updates after its release bringing new content like extra missions and new weapons.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to launch on September 9, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can pre-order the game now, with four separate editions to choose from, including a pricey collector’s edition that includes all of the downloadable content (DLC) at launch and an absolutely massive resin statue of a Space Marine.

