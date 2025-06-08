The Outer Worlds 2 gets an official October release date at the Xbox Games Showcase
The sequel is coming to PC and console
- The Outer Worlds 2 officially launches on October 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC
- Obsidian Entertainment revealed a new story trailer packed with gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase
- The Outer Worlds 2 Direct also offered a more in-depth look at the game
Obsidian Entertainment has announced that The Outer Worlds 2 will launch on October 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass.
The studio unveiled the release date as the first major announcement of the Xbox Games Showcase, and offered a new glimpse at the sequel with a gameplay trailer.
This won't be the last we hear about the first-person shooter tonight. Immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will begin, which will presumably offer an in-depth look at the game.
We also have a new game description: "As a daring and most likely good-looking Earth Directorate agent, you must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity.
"Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions-your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust."
Like the first game, players can build their character with the abilities and choices that reflect their playstyle and craft a narrative of their own.
Pre-orders are now live.
