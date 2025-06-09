Hollow Knight: Silksong will be out 'before' the holidays, but it still doesn't feel real to me
Expect it some time ahead of Christmas, apparently
- Hollow Knight: Silksong appeared in the recent Xbox Games Showcase
- It will be available on the upcoming Xbox Asus ROG Ally and Xbox Asus ROG Ally X on day one
- The developers have since confirmed that it will be out by the winter holiday
One of the most surprising parts of the recent Xbox Games Showcase was the reveal of new Xbox handheld PCs, the Xbox Asus ROG Ally and Xbox Asus ROG Ally X, and the confirmation that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on them at launch.
Information regarding the highly anticipated metroidvania game, which was originally announced all the way back in 2019, has been extremely infrequent, with many fans speculating that it might not ever come out at all.
In April 2025, we got our first good look at the title in years as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which featured a few seconds of gameplay footage and confirmed a 2025 release window. Then, yesterday, we saw a little more again in the Xbox show, coupled with the news that it will be available on the upcoming Xbox handhelds at launch.
The handhelds are expected to release later this year, around the holiday period. It follows that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be out by then, a fact that was recently reaffirmed by the development team.
Speaking on the official Hollow Knight Discord server, publishing and marketing lead Matthew Griffin stated that the game will be out "before [the] holiday" and that "we are not tied to a console release."
He soon followed up this message with a small clarification, confirming that the "holiday" he is referring to is "Christmas".
This is yet more confirmation that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be out soon, giving us a release window between now and mid December. Hopefully we'll get more information, and maybe even an exact release date, in the weeks and months to come.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. It will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass on day one.
