Battlefield content creators are reportedly receiving packages from EA

Said packages seemingly confirm the name of the series' next game

Battlefield 6 will allegedly be revealed officially on July 29, 2025

The title of the next Battlefield game seems to have been revealed, as content creators familiar with the series have reportedly been receiving special packages from EA.

As reported by Eurogamer, Battlefield content creator Rivalxfactor posted to X / Twitter, following a since-deleted post featuring a physical box emblazoned with the Battlefield 6 title.

"Content creators are receiving packages from EA," writes Rivalxfactor, who also states that: "Battlefield 6 will be the title name and the preview to the world will probably be by the end of the month."

In a follow-up post, Rivalxfactor claims that Battlefield 6 is to be officially announced on July 29, spanning a three-day event that will encompass not only the reveal of the game, but also interviews with the developers. Rivalxfactor also says an open beta will take place "shortly after" this event, though no specific date is given here.

I have confirmed with another person that there is indeed a 3 day EA event starting on July 29th. This is where Battlefield 6 will be revealed, devs will be interviewed in a somewhat fixed format, and the game will be featured with content creators.The open beta will launch… https://t.co/OmLRH3Gg3ZJuly 19, 2025

Previously, publisher Electronic Arts has suggested that the next Battlefield game will launch before April 2026, and we've also seen what is allegedly a leaked clip of the upcoming title's campaign mode.

If the footage indeed belongs to Battlefield 6, it looks like it's going to return to the series' roots, offering a more contemporary warfare setting and thus ditching the futuristic escapades of Battlefield 2042 and the historic battlegrounds of Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 1.

While we naturally encourage you to take any and all leaks with a healthy pinch of salt - we won't truly know anything concrete until EA officially reveals the game itself - it'll be worth marking July 29 on your calendar just in case the current crop of rumors turns out to be accurate.

