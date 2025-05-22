Monster Hunter Wilds' Street Fighter 6 collaboration arrives next week featuring a new side mission and free Akuma armor set

Capcom announces a new Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6 collaboration event

The special collab releases on May 28 and will feature a new side quest and Street Fighter 6 rewards, including an Akuma layered armor set

Additional paid Street Fighter 6 DLC will be released the same day

Capcom has unveiled its Monster Hunter Wilds special collaboration event with its own fighting game, Street Fighter 6.

"A demon begins his HUNT. Become the master of the fist with the Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration!" Capcom teased in its announcement.

The event goes live on May 28 and will introduce a brand new side mission called Ultimate Strength, which can be completed to recieve special collab rewards including a free Akuma full armor set and layered equipment based on the Street Fighter character.

Equipping either set allows players to use Akuma's unique item and gestures to perform his fighting moves. Attack power of Akuma's unique actions is determined by the main weapon equipped.

The full armor set boosts attack power more compared to the full layered armor set, Capcom explained in a post on its website, and Assisted Combos and other actions will gain stun properties, while the Drive Impact action will gain an offset effect.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 - Special Collaboration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Completing accompanying event arena quests, Demonic Strength and True Strength, will also result in additional rewards like the 'Blanka-chan' Palico full armor set and layered equipment, and a Hunter Profile background, nameplate, and pose.

Players must be Hunter Rank 21 or higher to take on the side mission, which can be initiated by talking to Quinn at the Oilwell Basin Base Camp.

Capcom also notes this collaboration will be a permanent addition to the game, so there's no need to fear missing out.

Additional paid downloadable content (DLC) inspired by Street Fighter 6 will also be available from May 28, including Chun-Li and Cammy outfits for Alma, a Blanka-Chan Doll pendant, a sticker set, and a gesture pack.

In case you missed it, Capcom has released its roadmap for Monster Hunter Wilds, which reveals what updates we can expect for the rest of the year.