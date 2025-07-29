Monster Hunter Wilds' roadmap has been updated and will bring content from Title Update 3 forward

A new level of quest difficulty and a new rewards system featuring Talismans from Title Update 3 will now be released as part of Ver.1.021 next month

To accommodate the change, Ver.1.021 will now be released on August 13

Capcom has announced new changes to Monster Hunter Wilds' roadmap, which includes bringing endgame content closer to release.

In a new social media post shared today, Capcom confirmed that "the expansion of endgame content" originally planned as part of Title Update 3, and set to release in late September, will now arrive as part of Ver.1.021 next month.

The content included in Title Update 3 that will now be part of Ver.1.021 includes a new level of quest difficulty, a new rewards system for the new quests featuring Talismans with random skill combinations, weapon balance adjustments, and other improvements and adjustments.

To accommodate this change, Capcom also confirmed that the release date of the upcoming update will be moved slightly out of its original release window to August 13, 2025.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The "additional monster" that was revealed for Title Update 3 won't be moved forward, so fans will have to wait a little longer for that to arrive, and the contents of Title Update 4, which includes an "additional monster" and "more Challenging Hunts," are still set to arrive later in the year.

These latest roadmap changes follow the release of Title Update 2 earlier this month, which finally addressed the shader compilation issue that had been causing awful performance on PC since the game's launch.

Despite fixing the issue, the game still has an "Overwhelmingly Negative" score on Steam from 16,660 user reviews, but an overall "Mixed" score from 162,985 users.

