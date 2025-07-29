NordVPN has introduced Spam Call Protection for US Android users

The feature has been designed with user privacy in mind

Future updates in the pipeline include caller ID

NordVPN has announced the launch of Spam Call Protection. Now available to Android users in the US, the new feature alerts users to potential spam calls before they even pick up the phone. This comes as statistics signal a 33% rise in losses from scam calls in 2024.

This latest addition to NordVPN’s lineup falls under Threat Protection Pro, its suite of features that boost online security by blocking malware, phishing sites, ads, and trackers. It's a move that sees NordVPN, the best VPN according to TechRadar reviewers, extend its protection beyond the internet.

NordVPN subscribers on iPhone or located outside the US don’t need to feel left out, though. Not only are further features already in the works, but the cybersecurity company also has plans to bring Spam Call Protection to iOS and more countries.

Scam call protection with users' privacy in mind

According to statistics from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), over $50 billion has been lost to scam calls in the last five years. Losses in 2024 totaled $16.6 billion, an increase of 33% on the previous year.

What’s clear is that with rising losses from scam calls, this threat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, which is where tools like NordVPN’s Scam Call Protection can help.

Scam Call Protection analyzes call patterns and metadata to spot spam calls. A clear warning alerts you to potential scam calls, allowing you to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. This helps reduce the risk of successful social engineering attacks or phishing attempts , which could lead to financial loss or identity theft.

"We’ve always been about protecting people’s digital lives, and phone scams are a huge part of that threat landscape now," said Mykolas Dumcius, Chief Product Officer at NordVPN.

"The Scam Call Protection feature is our way of extending that protection beyond just internet browsing because your phone shouldn’t be a gateway for scammers either."

Crucially, NordVPN’s Scam Call Protection provides this safeguarding without accessing or storing call content, protecting user privacy in the process – that’s not guaranteed with all spam call blocking apps, as we’ve seen with the past allegations of Truecaller’s data collection.

“NordVPN is already working on several enhancements to make the feature even more effective,” said Dumcius.

NordVPN subscribers can expect to see the addition of caller ID to help users separate legitimate numbers from scam ones. Specific call categories will provide users with a better idea of who’s calling, whether that’s a banking institution, healthcare provider, or otherwise.

Users will also have the chance to contribute to and improve Spam Call Protection’s call ID database themselves by flagging suspicious numbers as part of a user reporting system.

If you’re a NordVPN Plus, Complete, or Prime user in the US, you’ll already have access to this new feature. To take advantage, you need only open NordVPN’s Android app, navigate to Threat Protection, and toggle the Spam Call Protection feature – an active VPN connection isn’t required either.