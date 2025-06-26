Avast launches another free scam protection tool, but this one is powered by AI - here's what it offers
Avast Scam Guardian wants to catch fraud before you click
- Avast Scam Guardian uses AI to flag suspicious messages, emails, and websites in real time
- Avast Scam Guardian Pro will also soon offer extra protections like scam call and SMS detection
- Online shopping, investment, and phishing scams are the most reported scam types in recent months
Avast has introduced a new scam protection feature, promising real-time defense against the rise of phishing, online fraud, and AI-assisted deception
Avast Scam Guardian, integrated into the company's existing free antivirus platform, looks to address what Avast describes as an “increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.”
Avast Scam Guardian is designed to detect scam attempts across various digital channels, including websites, messages, and emails, using AI to analyze patterns in content and user interaction, flagging suspicious activity in real time.
A response to alarming scam trends
A paid version, Scam Guardian Pro, is expected later this year, promising additional layers of protection, including AI-powered defenses against scam calls and text messages.
To use Avast Scam Guardian, users simply need to install or update to the latest version of Avast Free Antivirus, where the tool is now integrated.
Once installed, Scam Guardian operates in the background, scanning websites, emails, and messages for known scam patterns and suspicious behavior using AI models trained on real-world threats.
The system will alert users in real time if it detects a potential scam. The free version does not require any special setup and is active by default.
The timing of this release corresponds with alarming figures from Avast’s Q1/2025 Threat Report, which claims breached personal records surged by 186% in the first quarter alone, while phishing scams rose by an even more dramatic 466% compared to the previous quarter.
In the UK, nearly one in three adults has been targeted by a scam in 2025 so far, with online shopping scams accounting for the largest share of victims, followed by investment schemes and phishing attacks.
The idea of using AI to fight scams isn’t new; scammers themselves have been using generative tools to write convincing messages and build fraudulent websites.
Avast claims its system is “leveling the playing field” by giving users the ability to counter these threats with their own AI defenses.
To evaluate overall protection, consumers may still need to compare products with the best antivirus and ransomware protection software.
In addition, since many scams try to steal personal information and financial credentials, identity theft protection services remain crucial in addition to any antivirus program.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
