McAfee says Scam Detector hits 99% accuracy, including deepfake spotting on video platforms

Real-time scam alerts on WhatsApp, Gmail, and more - but only if you pay McAfee

Scam Detector adds flash to McAfee’s lineup, but free rivals could be more practical

McAfee has begun bundling its new Scam Detector feature into all its core antivirus plans.

The tool claims to identify scams before they cause harm and offers real-time scanning of text, email, and video content.

The move seems to be in response to the rising threat of AI-driven scams, but it raises questions about whether users need to pay for this kind of protection when several free and similar options exist.

Scam detection access

McAfee says its tool boasts 99% accuracy for text-based threats and claims to detect deepfakes from YouTube and TikTok with 96% accuracy.

Built with mobile use in mind, it supports apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Gmail, and more, being able to scan Android SMS automatically and allows manual scans on iPhones.

Its settings allow users to adjust sensitivity, and it includes on-demand checks by uploading messages or screenshots.

“The reality is that the volume, speed, and sophistication of today’s AI-driven scams have become a drain on people’s time, energy, and finance,” said Craig Boundy, CEO of McAfee

“By including text, email, and video scam detection within all core McAfee plans, we’re helping to democratize scam protection and empowering people to take control over their digital lives.”

However, in order to get access, you must pay for a McAfee antivirus subscription plan, raising the question of whether Scam Detector alone justifies paying for a full security suite - particularly with credible free tools available.

The free alternatives

One such free tool is Bitdefender’s Scamio, a chatbot available on Discord. This feature is not plan-locked like McAfee; it is completely free and allows users to scan links, texts, screenshots, and even QR codes for scam detection.

The tool uses AI to interpret both context and language, but does not include video deepfake detection. Nevertheless, it is accessible and effective for everyday threats.

Google has also rolled out an AI-based scam detector, but only for Pixel phones and only in beta. It scans audio from incoming calls and alerts users in real time if it identifies typical scam language.

Like McAfee, Norton, another heavyweight in the antivirus space, integrates its Genie Scam Protection into its plans, though it focuses on identifying scam language rather than just malicious URLs.

Users also have to subscribe to get full access to its coverage across texts, calls, emails, and websites.

McAfee’s Scam Detector might enhance the company’s standing among the best antivirus providers, but its positioning as a plan-exclusive feature makes it less accessible than alternatives like Scamio.