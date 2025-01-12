This AI scam detector could save you thousands by stopping scammers before they reach you, but it's only free if you're a McAfee customer

McAfee's tool detects scams over email, text and deepfake attempts on social and elsewhere

It claims victims on average lose nearly $1,500 to scammers

You will need to be a paid McAfee customer to get the protection

Scammers are leveraging increasingly sophisticated AI technology to create convincing emails, text messages, and AI-generated deepfake videos.

A recent McAfee survey found nearly two-thirds (59%) of Americans have either fallen victim to scams or know someone who has, with average losses reaching nearly $1,500.

To address this trend, the antivirus software company has launched its AI-powered Scam Detector, a solution designed to shield users from falling prey to these digital traps.

McAfee Scam Detector

McAfee’s Scam Detector is powered by Smart AI, the same technology behind the company’s online protection tools.

This system identifies and flags suspicious emails and text messages before users engage with them. In addition, it flags AI-edited videos that might mimic trusted figures or promote fake endorsements.

It blocks potential threats and provides explanations to help users understand why a message or video is dangerous and learn about common scamming tactics.

The company revealed that this tool will soon be available in additional languages, including French, German, and Japanese, ensuring broader accessibility.

This tool integrates with popular platforms like Gmail, Outlook, Android and iOS. Users don’t need to manually analyze links or upload files for review; the tool works automatically. If a potential scam is detected, a notification will be sent to the user.

Beginning this spring, the Scam Detector will be included in McAfee+ and Total Protection plans at no additional cost.

Once activated, the tool provides real-time protection, working continuously across a user's smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

“Scammers are getting smarter every day, using technology like artificial intelligence to make their tricks more convincing and harder to spot,” said Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer at McAfee.

“They play on people’s emotions – like fear, urgency, or trust – to get what they want," he added.

"That’s why we created McAfee Scam Detector, powered by AI. It warns you about scams before they can cause harm, helps you stay in control of your personal information, and helps you build the skills needed to outsmart scammers for good."