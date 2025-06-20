Forget Chrome and Edge - this challenger browser now offers greater protection from online scams
Could DuckDuckGo be your new go-to browser?
- DuckDuckGo is offering enhanced, in-browser scam protections
- Online scams are on the rise, so it wants to keep users safe
- It says Scam Blocker doesn't send tracking information to third-parties
Online scams are on the rise, AI is enabling cybercriminals to send out more frequent scams that are more sophisticated than ever, and financial losses are growing ever more common, with online fraud costing Americans $12.5bn in 2024.
DuckDuckGo is looking to change this, revealing a new edition of its browser with a built-in Scam Blocker tool which helps to guard users against phishing websites, malware, and other online scams.
This now includes fake crypto-currency exchanges sites, fraudulent shopping sites, and ‘scareware’ - a type of malicious software that tries to convince victims that their device has a virus to urge them to buy unnecessary antivirus software.
Devastating losses
The Scam Blocker is available for free on DuckDuckGo for mobile and for desktop, and Privacy Pro users can enjoy full-device coverage even when using other browsers, as long as they’re logged into the DuckDuckGo VPN.
The tool works by stopping scammy pages from loading if a user accidentally follows a malicious link. A warning message will then allow the user to safely navigate away from the page.
The Scam Blocker also blocks tracker-powered ads before they load, so users are safe from ‘malvertising’ ads that may compromise their systems.
Scam Blocker never tracks searches, and it stops other companies from harvesting data too, with browser protections designed to keep your information private. It protects your anonymity by keeping a ‘dangerous site list’ locally on your device, meaning your browsing data is not sent elsewhere.
“Most browsers use Google tools for phishing and malware blocking, sending browsing data to Google in real time" says Brit Edwards, Senior Communications Manager, DuckDuckGo.
”We don’t. We designed Scam Blocker ourselves, with data from independent cybersecurity company Netcraft. Our scam protections don’t require an account, and we don’t share your browsing data with third parties.”
