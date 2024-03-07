Online fraud cost Americans $12.5bn last year — and the FBI says things will only get worse in 2024
Americans are the most targeted demographic for online fraud
A new report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) claims online fraud cost Americans in excess of $12.5 billion in 2023.
Compared year-on-year to 2022, this represents an increase of nearly 10% in terms of complaints received, and an overall 22% increase in losses.
Investment fraud topped the charts for the most costly scam at $4.57 billion, shortly followed by business email compromise at $2.9 billion. Ransomware is up 74% compared to 2022, an increase of 74%.
Complaints and losses on the rise
It’s not all bad news, as the IC3 Recovery Asset Team’s (RAT) placed a monetary hold on $538.39 million potentially fraudulent transactions, with a success rate of 71%.
Investment fraud related to cryptocurrency saw a jump from $2.57 to $3.94 billion - an increase of 53%. In terms of the age groups that are most likely to fall for these scams, the data shows no clear correlation, with those aged 30 - >60 targeted the most. Those aged 20 - 29 were targeted about half as much as the other groups.
The Healthcare and Public Health sector saw the greatest number of ransomware attacks, followed by Critical Manufacturing, and then Government Facilities. Interestingly, the IC3 received the least amount of ransomware complaints from the Defense Industrial Base.
The most common ransomware affecting critical infrastructure was topped out by Lockbit at 175, followed by ALPHV/BlackCat at 100, with Akira (95), Royal (63), and Black Basta (41) trailing behind. While this does not represent every ransomware attack that occurred, it shows just how significant the authorities targeting of LOCKBIT and ALPHV/BlackCat infrastructure has been.
Impersonation and Tech & Customer support scams accounted for $1.3 billion in 2023, with government impersonation increasing by 63%, and tech and customer support scams increasing by 15%. With the increasing capabilities of deepfakes and generative-AI providing useful tools to hacker groups, it is no surprise that these forms of fraud are increasing at such a rapid pace.
On average, the IC3 received 2,412 complaints per day relating to online fraud, with 758,000+ complaints received per year on average. Since the IC3’s inception in 2000, the organization has received over 8 million complaints.
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
