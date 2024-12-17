This new free AI chatbot protects Discord users with AI technology to identify potential scams

AI-driven chatbot analyzes content for malicious intent instantly

Users can verify suspicious links, texts, and QR codes

Scamio offers personalized recommendations to enhance user safety

Bitdefender has launched Scamio, a free AI-powered chatbot designed to protect Discord users from scams in real time.

The platform analyzes content for signs of malicious intent and offers tailored recommendations if it detects a potential scam, helping users decide whether to delete the message or block the sender.

Whether it’s suspicious text, link, screenshot, or even a QR code, users can drop questionable content into the chatbot, and Scamio will quickly analyze it for malicious intent. In more complex cases, where the scam is not immediately apparent, Scamio will ask follow-up questions to gather more context and update its overview of the situation.

Growing threat of discord scams

Discord has a user base of over 200 million monthly active users, meaning it has unfortunately attracted scammers using a range of deceptive tactics to steal personal information, drop malware, and defraud unsuspecting users.

Recent Bitdefender analysis revealed thousands of malicious URLs have been intercepted on Discord, with over 50% of these intercepted links and messages flagged as untrusted or spam.

Also, nearly 20% of malicious links on Discord are phishing attempts designed to steal login credentials, while another 20% involve malware infections. Furthermore, around 6% of links are linked to fraud schemes such as impersonation or fake giveaways.

These phishing scams often lure users with promises of free Nitro subscriptions or exclusive in-game content. Clicking on these links redirects users to fake sites designed to harvest their personal information. T

here are also impersonation scams that involve fraudsters pretending to be well-known figures or trusted community members, often asking for donations or spreading malware. Moreover, cryptocurrency-related scams, especially on dedicated Discord servers, use pump-and-dump schemes or phishing tactics to drain crypto wallets.

Scamio’s approach to scam detection includes storing message history, which enables it to provide more personalized responses over time. Users can revisit past conversations and review the personalized recommendations and red flags identified in previous messages. This feature ensures that users have a detailed log of their interactions with potential scammers, helping them stay vigilant against recurring threats.

Additionally, Scamio provides educational tips in real time, teaching users how to recognize red flags and avoid risky behavior, detecting scams and helping users become more knowledgeable about online security.

Users can set up Scamio on their Discord accounts by visiting the Bitdefender website. Once installed, they can begin interacting with Scamio by sending it suspicious messages or links for analysis.