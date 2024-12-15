This free tool offers SMBs critical insights into compromised credentials found on the dark web

Quadrant offers free Dark Web reports for small businesses

Early detection helps prevent costly data breaches

Small businesses are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals

The Dark Web, a hidden part of the web where illicit activities often occur, has become a prime marketplace for stolen data, including compromised credentials from businesses, and with cyberattacks on the rise, organizations must remain vigilant.

This is especially true for small and mid-sized companies that may not have the same resources as larger enterprises.

In response to this need, Quadrant Information Security, has launched Free Dark Web Reports, a new service offering companies crucial insights into what sensitive data, specifically user credentials, has been leaked and is potentially up for sale on the Dark Web.

Free Dark Web report for small and medium size businesses

The service provides a monthly report that highlights newly discovered compromised credentials related to the organization, and provides actionable insights, allowing organizations to implement timely measures such as enforcing password resets, increasing multi-factor authentication (MFA) usage, or refining security policies.

Any discovered passwords or other confidential data are redacted to comply with regulatory standards, ensuring organizations can act on the information without risking further exposure.

Cybersecurity breaches that involve compromised credentials are among the most common and dangerous types of attacks. With credentials can be harvested through phishing schemes or security lapses and often find their way onto the Dark Web where can be sold or misused by malicious actors, leading to costly data breaches or even identity theft.

Early detection of compromised credentials is one of the most effective ways to prevent a cybersecurity incident. By offering these reports, Quadrant empowers organizations to respond swiftly to any security gaps identified. Moreover, these reports can be especially beneficial for businesses that lack the internal resources to monitor the Dark Web themselves.

Quadrant's Dark Web Reports can also identify high-risk users, such as top executives, employees handling sensitive data, or any user with privileged access. By flagging compromised accounts or users at higher risk, organizations can prioritize their security efforts and implement targeted defensive measures, such as additional authentication layers for these users.

“Many security leaders are shocked to see the sheer amount of compromised data sitting on the Dark Web related to their organization," said Jeff Foresman, President of Services at Quadrant.

"This proactive discovery of compromised credentials helps companies avoid expensive breaches and data loss. These reports are informational and directly useful for implementing better security measures."