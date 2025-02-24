Norton boosts AI scam protection tools for all users

Norton is adding AI-powered scam protection directly to its plans

The tools cover SMS messages, emails, web browsing, and more

It comes free for all with purchased Norton plans

Norton is adding new AI tools to its solutions, to help its customers better protect from internet scams.

The antivirus giant has announced Genie Scam Protection and Genie Scam Protection Pro, which it says provide “advanced AI protection in all the usual hotbeds of scams: texts, phone calls, emails, and web.”

Norton says that Genie AI analyzes “the meaning of words, not just links” to spot hidden scam patterns that even the most trained eye can miss. Norton’s most comprehensive plan, Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus, also offers Scam support and Reimbursement coverage.

Fighting AI with AI

The company introduced Norton Genie back in 2023, to help users analyze suspicious messages and images in real-time. Now, by building it directly into Norton plans, the company wants to build a “set it and forget it” solution that works proactively to keep people safer.

Whoever bought Norton’s Cyber Safety products on desktop, or mobile, (including Norton AntiVirus Plus, Norton Mobile Security, and Norton 360), will get the Genie Scam Protection for free.

Depending on the set of purchased features, users can expect the AI to help scan SMS messages, internet websites, calls, emails, and more. They will also get an AI-powered “scam assistant”, which integrates the Norton Genie AI app to provide “instant guidance on scams and suspicious offers”.

The tools are available in the US now, with other regions soon to follow.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen, adding AI to cybersecurity solutions is a logical step, since crooks have been using AI in their attacks for a while now.

“Scammers are tapping into AI to speed up their schemes and make them more believable,” Elias said. “Couple that with the sheer volume of emails, texts, and calls we’re getting every day; it’s clear we need technology on our side to help us avoid becoming the next scam victim.”

In the near future, Norton says it will also integrate deepfake and scam detection into AI-supported PCs.