NordVPN is giving away free global eSIM data for Memorial Day – here's how to claim yours
Grab a 2-year plan and enjoy Saily's secure international internet coverage
With Memorial Day celebrations in the US just around the corner, NordVPN has unveiled a new limited-time deal to help people around the world access secure international internet while traveling.
Starting from May 14, 2025, anyone who subscribes to one of NordVPN's two-year plans will receive free internet data to use on Saily, the company's eSIM service. The amount of free data will depend on which 2-year plan you choose – Standard and Basic plans will get you 1GB free to use, you'll receive 5GB with Plus, and a staggering 10GB when signing up for either Complete, Ultra, Ultimate, or Prime plans.
Even better, this deal is coupled with NordVPN's spring sale, meaning that you can save over 70% when you commit to two years of TechRadar's best VPN service. Hurry up, though, as the offer is ending on July 2.
NordVPN – Save up to 76% on 2-year plans
The best VPN for most people
NordVPN keeps topping TechRadar's ranking as the best VPN out there. That's because it's easy to use and offers all the basic features alongside handy advanced security options. It does all that while delivering great performances and speeds. Sign up for one of its 2-year plans today to enjoy a bargain – up to 76% off and free access to global Saily eSIM data. So, why not try it out risk-free by using the 30-day money-back guarantee?
Read our full NordVPN review here.
Saily: what is it and why you should use it
Launched in 2024 by Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, Saily managed to quickly become one of the best eSIMs on the market.
Short for embedded SIMs, eSIMs are digital versions of the physical SIM card we all use to connect our phones to the network provider.
While it's still early to know if eSIM will eventually replace all physical versions, Saily and similar services have turned out to be a great companion for travelers and holidaymakers looking to escape hefty internet roaming taxes when abroad.
Saily offers internet data plans with coverage across 190 countries worldwide, including popular destinations like the United States, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and India.
The service also leverages NordVPN's expertise to deliver robust security features. Along with international mobile data, you'll also have a virtual location, ad-blocker, and web protection tools you can use to stay extra safe when surfing the web from dodgy Wi-Fis while you're on the go.
Like NordVPN apps, Saily also comes with an intuitive interface so that even beginners will be able to get started in a few clicks.
If you're planning an international trip, this NordVPN and Saily bundle may be exactly what you need to save some money and make sure you can always rely on secure and free-of-charge internet access. You have time until July 2 to grab the offer.
