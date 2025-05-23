Best Memorial Day VPN deals 2025 - how to save money while enjoying the celebrations

If you're heading out on a Memorial Day social visit this weekend, you've likely forgotten to consider your internet security in favor of drooling over the upcoming occasions. But if you're travelling, shopping for supplies, or connecting to your favorite sports channels, your internet security will be more at risk than you think.
Public WiFi connections, guest networks, and even the messages you receive via email or text can all be home to malicious attempts from bad actors to claim your data and use it against you, but a VPN can be a one-stop solution to fixing this. What's more, a bunch have gone on sale especially for Memorial Day.
The likes of NordVPN, Proton VPN, and more are on sale this Memorial Day, so we've put together everything you need to know to pick up a VPN for the cheapest price possible, helping you stay connected both in the real world and online.
Best Memorial Day VPN deals
Here are our top picks of the best Memorial Day VPN deals. Spotted one you think is better? Leave it in the comments to make sure it's included and ensure you've found the best price possible.
NordVPN: from $3.39/month with up to 10GB free Sailly eSIM data
NordVPN is the only provider offering a dedicated Memorial Day saving in 2025, but arguably its deal is among the best. Saving you up to 76% on 2-year plans and offering up to 10GB of free Sailly eSIM data as part of the package, you needn't worry about dodgy WiFi connections when making your Memorial Day visits. Instead, use your complimentary Sailly data when needed, or connect to NordVPN, the best VPN we've tested, to avoid unwanted snoopers.
Surfshark: from $1.99 with 3 months extra included
Surfshark has long ranked as our best cheap VPN, and consequently, it often has some of the best deals available. Right now, it's no different; at $1.99 per month, it's the cheapest of the best VPNs we've tested, before you consider you also get three months extra included in that cost. Plus, choose one of Surfshark's more advanced plans, and you can access features such as antivirus, data breach alerts, and even a secure search engine.
PrivadoVPN: from $1.11 per month with 3 months free
We couldn't write a deals roundup in good faith without including this obscene deal from PrivadoVPN. What started out as a Black Friday deal – yes, we're being serious, it's been out that long – this PrivadoVPN deal has made the provider the cheapest reliable VPN available for over six months without any competition. Plus, it recorded some of the fastest VPN speeds we recorded in our latest round of testing, and comes with Control Tower to help you stay even safer online.
Other VPN deals we recommend
- ExpressVPN: from $4.99 per month with 4 months free
- PIA: from $2.03 per month on 3-year plans with 3 months extra
How to choose a VPN deal
Considering a Memorial Day VPN deal? Here are some things to consider:
- Price will sound like an obvious consideration, but it's easier than you think to be drawn to unnecessarily expensive VPNs. Our two top-ranking VPNs, NordVPN and Surfshark, both come in under $3.50 per month, but some VPN deals will drop prices to as low as $2 per month. Something to consider when looking for Memorial Day deals is that VPN plans are paid outright at the start, meaning rather than actually paying an amount per month, you pay the equivalent of that in a lump sum, and then don't have to pay again till your contract ends.
- Features can be seen as a bonus to VPNs, but in reality, they're what makes them such great value. Providers such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Proton VPN all now include password managers in their plans. Antivirus is also a common addition included in VPN deals, with NordVPN and Surfshark offering some of the best antivirus solutions available with a VPN. Outside of this, make note of providers with added features uniquely useful to you, for example, cloud storage or data breach detection, which might be more useful in your day-to-day.
- Plan length is often overlooked, but it can be the key to finding the best deal for you. As with all things, the longer the plan, the cheaper the price. Most commonly, VPNs offer two-year plans as the longest option, though some offer 3-5 year plans too. Given you will need to pay for this protection upfront, it's good to consider how much you're getting for the cost, and how worthwhile the cost is. Surfshark is continuously our best cheap VPN, as you can get a seriously large amount for less than some providers would offer in their basic plans, and you can even sometimes pay less on a one-year Surfshark plan than you might pay across two years elsewhere.
