Best Memorial Day VPN deals 2025 - how to save money while enjoying the celebrations

If you're heading out on a Memorial Day social visit this weekend, you've likely forgotten to consider your internet security in favor of drooling over the upcoming occasions. But if you're travelling, shopping for supplies, or connecting to your favorite sports channels, your internet security will be more at risk than you think.

Public WiFi connections, guest networks, and even the messages you receive via email or text can all be home to malicious attempts from bad actors to claim your data and use it against you, but a VPN can be a one-stop solution to fixing this. What's more, a bunch have gone on sale especially for Memorial Day.

The likes of NordVPN, Proton VPN, and more are on sale this Memorial Day, so we've put together everything you need to know to pick up a VPN for the cheapest price possible, helping you stay connected both in the real world and online.

Best Memorial Day VPN deals

Here are our top picks of the best Memorial Day VPN deals. Spotted one you think is better? Leave it in the comments to make sure it's included and ensure you've found the best price possible.

NordVPN: from $3.39/month with up to 10GB free Sailly eSIM data NordVPN is the only provider offering a dedicated Memorial Day saving in 2025, but arguably its deal is among the best. Saving you up to 76% on 2-year plans and offering up to 10GB of free Sailly eSIM data as part of the package, you needn't worry about dodgy WiFi connections when making your Memorial Day visits. Instead, use your complimentary Sailly data when needed, or connect to NordVPN, the best VPN we've tested, to avoid unwanted snoopers.

Surfshark: from $1.99 with 3 months extra included

Surfshark has long ranked as our best cheap VPN, and consequently, it often has some of the best deals available. Right now, it's no different; at $1.99 per month, it's the cheapest of the best VPNs we've tested, before you consider you also get three months extra included in that cost. Plus, choose one of Surfshark's more advanced plans, and you can access features such as antivirus, data breach alerts, and even a secure search engine.

PrivadoVPN: from $1.11 per month with 3 months free

We couldn't write a deals roundup in good faith without including this obscene deal from PrivadoVPN. What started out as a Black Friday deal – yes, we're being serious, it's been out that long – this PrivadoVPN deal has made the provider the cheapest reliable VPN available for over six months without any competition. Plus, it recorded some of the fastest VPN speeds we recorded in our latest round of testing, and comes with Control Tower to help you stay even safer online.

Other VPN deals we recommend

How to choose a VPN deal

Considering a Memorial Day VPN deal? Here are some things to consider: