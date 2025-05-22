Traveling abroad this Memorial Day? These are my top 5 eSIM deal recommendations

Memorial Day, or the last Monday in May, has become a big moment for discounted shopping and travel in the US. This year, it falls on May 26, and as someone who is always on the lookout for great deals and smart travel hacks, I've rounded up the best Memorial Day eSIM deals you can grab already.

Whether you're heading abroad for the long weekend or planning a summer getaway, having an eSIM for international travel is the perfect way to stay connected on the go.

We have partnered with some of the best eSIMs in the market to bring you these deals exclusive to us.

And if you are staying home and planning to get things for your house or yourself, we have been seeing big retailers and brands already having Memorial Day sales that you can shop now.

Memorial Day eSIM deals

Save 5% Exclusive: Get 5% off on all Airhub plans Airhub is one of the best eSIM players in the market, covering over 200 countries. Regional and global plans are available. Pricing is competitive, and users can opt to include voice minutes and texts. Use code MEMORIALDAY5 to claim the offer. Buy if: ✅The website and app are user-friendly and straightforward to use ✅ Voice minutes and SMS plans available ✅ Monthly subscription available Don't buy if: ❌ Travelling to Latin America as coverage is not the best Read our full Airhub review.

Save 10% Exclusive: 10% off on any Jetpac plans Jetpac is a strong contender in the eSIM market, known for its lavish perks like getting complimentary access to airport lounges in case of a flight delay. Jetpac offers network coverage in over 200 destinations and offers a variety of data plans. Users can purchase a plan now, and it will activate once they are connected to the overseas network. Tech Radar readers can get 10% off when using the code JPRADAR10 at checkout. The discount applies to all plans. Buy if: ✅ You travel frequently ✅ Looking for perks like access to airport lounges ✅ Data tethering available Don't buy if: ❌ No local phone number provided ❌ No unlimited data plans Read our full Jetpac review.

Save 10% Exclusive: Get 10% off on Ubigi plans Ubigi offers network coverage in more than 200 countries, providing a wide range of data plans tailored for every destination. Options range from 500MB to 60GB, with flexible durations including one-day, monthly, and annual plans. You can purchase a plan now and activate it when you travel. QR codes remain valid for up to 6 months, so you can plan in advance. Use code TECHRADAR at checkout. Buy if: ✅ You're looking for affordable options ✅ You want data tethering ✅ Looking for regional and global plans Don't buy if: ❌ Customer support is quite limited ❌ No local phone number provided Read our full Ubigi review.

Save 5% Exclusive: Get 5% off on all Saily plans Saily is one of the most popular eSIMs among budget-conscious travelers due to its straightforward and reliable service. Saily covers over 200 locations and partners with local providers to ensure reliable connections and fast speeds. It also includes security features such as an ad blocker, which helps reduce data usage by up to 28%. TechRadar readers can benefit from an exclusive deal and get 5% off all packages. Use the code Techradar5 to claim the offer. Buy if: ✅ Looking for affordable plans ✅ Commitment to customer support ✅ Easy interface ✅Enhanced security features like virtual location and ad blocking Don't buy if: ❌ No local phone number provided Read our full Saily review.