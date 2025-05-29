Planning your European summer? We have your internet needs covered with this exclusive deal from Ubigi

Summer is fast approaching, and whether you are planning a quick getaway or backpacking across Europe, Ubigi is offering 15% off on all its Europe plans.

When traveling internationally, an eSIM is a hassle-free way to stay connected on the go. If chosen correctly, an eSIM should be easy to set up and can be directly installed on your phone within minutes. Most eSIM providers, including Ubigi, offer clear step-by-step guides to help you through the process.

I review eSIMs for a living and for me, Ubigi stands out for its well-rounded features, user-friendly interface, and reliable service. Before purchasing, you can use Ubigi's compatibility check tool to make sure your device supports an eSIM.

Save 15% Save 15% on Ubigi on your Europe trip Ubigi offers access to affordable 4G & 5G mobile data in Europe, with plans ranging from 500MB to unlimited data. Plans are inclusive to all kinds of trips—whether you're spending a weekend away or planning an extended stay, users have flexible options. Choose from 2 days, 30 days, or even annual plans. Our exclusive code EUROPENOW gets you 15% off on any European plans. The code is valid till the end of June.

Why choose Ubigi?

In our Ubigi review, we praise the company for having affordable and flexible data plans. Ubigi is a full-fledged MVNO, meaning they can directly optimize local telco partnerships to make sure you always stay connected to the fastest available network wherever you travel.

The Europe eSIM covers all major European destinations including islands like Malta. Almost all the countries in the list support 5G data and the eSIM can be installed before the trip.

Thanks to Ubigi’s SmartStart feature, your eSIM activates automatically as soon as you arrive at your destination—no manual setup is needed. This is why we recommend buying the eSIM now with our discounted code and installing it on your phone. This way you will not have to worry about an internet connection when you land.

Data sharing is possible and data top-ups are available through the app. The app itself is designed to simplify travel, not complicate it. We've found it to be user-friendly during our testing.

If you run into any issues either setting up your eSIM on your phone or with your Ubigi account, there is a detailed FAQ page with tutorials and blogs. While direct customer support isn’t available, you can reach the team via a support form though response times may vary.