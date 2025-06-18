Many of us feel vulnerable connecting to public Wi-Fi while traveling abroad - which is why I always pick an eSIM

In an exclusive TechRadar Pro survey in partnership with One Pulse, we asked 500 respondents what they are mostly concerned about while traveling - and found using public Wi-Fi abroad and the privacy risks it poses were a major worry.

Nearly 40% said they feel vulnerable when using public Wi-Fi abroad, reflecting wider fears around travelling.

A recent NordVPN report claims nearly two-thirds (63%) of travelers don't even know if they are using a secure website or not - so naturally, concerns about security and privacy come into the picture, and 28% of respondents in our sruvey said they look for security and privacy features when selecting an eSIM.

At TechRadar Pro, we have been avid users of eSIMs when traveling, and I've tested and tried several eSIM options. And, while there are many options to choose from, the end goal of each provider remains the same - to provide access to safe internet.

While traditional SIM cards have been the norm, the industry is witnessing a gradual shift towards eSIM technology due to its convenience and flexibility. However, trust remains a critical factor.

"The risks of falling for a scam and losing your data tend to be higher once you’re abroad. You are definitely more distracted when you’re browsing the internet in a foreign language and in an unknown environment," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily, in an exclusive interview with TechRadar Pro.

Research suggests that enhancing transparency around eSIM security features could increase consumer confidence, as more than half of the respondents express at least some level of concern about mobile security while traveling.

How can an eSIM protect travelers while abroad?

The survey further suggests that 35% of consumers prioritize price and data allowance when choosing an eSIM.

Justin Shimoon, CEO of aloSIM, tells us, "Consumers are frustrated with high mobile bills, and they’re looking for ways to get local internet without paying $15 or $20 every single day. Travelers hate the uncertainty that comes with using their phones in another country."

As more and more providers enter the space, eSIM companies will have to be innovative in their approach.

Maknickas explains, "Security features help a lot. Our virtual location feature hides users from the websites that they visit. Instead of their IP, the websites only receive NordVPN IP addresses from the location they picked. This provides the user with an additional privacy shield."

Historical trends have shown a natural inclination towards innovative technology solutions that prioritize user privacy and offer competitive pricing, helping to drive adoption among travelers seeking flexibility and reliability.

This aligns with broader consumer preferences for seamless connectivity while maintaining security standards.