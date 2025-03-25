"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology

In our full Saily review, we note that it's more than just an eSIM— it’s a comprehensive security app designed to keep users safe online while traveling. Unlike traditional eSIM providers, Saily prioritizes security and privacy, introducing cutting-edge features that enhance internet safety.

When you are traveling, connecting to random airport Wi-Fi isn't just inconvenient, it's a privacy risk. This is why we at Tech Radar Pro are big advocates of using eSIMs for international travel. The surge in eSIM adoption speaks for itself; in early 2025, we reported the global eSIM shipment surpassed half a billion.

Saily has quickly gained a lot of traction due to its security-first approach, and features such as virtual location let users change locations within seconds and even access home content while being abroad. The built-in ad blocker feature can be easily switched on the app to make your browsing experience more efficient, while other security features make it more than just a travel app.

To find out more, we spoke to Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily, on how the company is looking to reshape the eSIM market, the influence of NordVPN's expertise in developing the product, and his team's continuous effort to push security innovation forward.

How did the vision behind NordVPN influence the creation of Saily, and what core principles guided its development?

Saily shares the same vision as Nord Security — to create a radically better internet. While all the other products in the Nord Security suite, including NordVPN, are excellent solutions to make your connection safer, Saily is there to provide the connection itself, no matter where you are in the world.

From day one we knew that we wanted to challenge big telcos and their outdated value propositions. Instead of relying on old standards, we were putting our users first, looking for ways to support them, build trust, introduce additional features, and offer an affordable service.

Just like NordVPN is much more than just a VPN, Saily is much more than just an eSIM service, especially with the security features already integrated. We are also exploring other functionalities that would enrich the Saily experience and support travelers on their trips.

What challenges did the team face when transitioning from cybersecurity solutions to a global eSIM service?

Building a travel eSIM is complicated. It requires building trusted partnerships, ensuring the quality of the providers, and so many other things. Building cybersecurity solutions, however, is complicated too, so I think we had an advantage from our experience of managing projects for global audiences.

In the beginning, Saily’s team had a very lean approach, starting with a few developers from the NordVPN team. We already had the experience of moving fast, and so we managed to launch the product in just a few months.

As a way to keep all the stakeholders informed, I wrote weekly newsletters. I remember that the first one marked the start of the project, simply called “eSIM”, and the 19th newsletter already had “Saily’s launched” in its title, with a developed visual identity and partnerships signed along the way.

Working with such a small team was challenging but their skills were the key element. A lot of the skills required transitioned well from their NordVPN experience.

How does Saily ensure a seamless user experience, from setup to daily usage, especially for non-tech-savvy travelers?

We designed the Saily app with our users in mind. Since we cater to very broad audiences – from weekend travelers to global explorers – the app was built employing the best user experience practices. We wanted to make it as simple and intuitive to use as possible.

For example, while there is a joke that nobody reads instructions, Saily’s app walks new users through the steps of purchasing and setting up their eSIMs. I might be one of those people who doesn’t read instructions and tries to find solutions by myself, but from customer feedback, I know that it is handy to have a guide. By the way, Saily’s eSIM data plans can be topped for any destination, so the eSIM setup process is done only once.

We also have a help center and offer 24/7 in-app chat support in multiple languages. Our support team helps users identify and resolve any issues they may have, and I must say, they’re great at what they do.

Tell me more about Saily’s cybersecurity features - how does it protect from cyber threats?

Since the first day of Saily’s existence, we’ve received so many questions: How are you different? Why is Nord Security building a travel eSIM? With the rollout of security features, we were finally able to answer. We launched something that has never been done before — network-level security for travel eSIM connectivity.

When using Saily, users can reach the content they are entitled to in their countries by switching their virtual location.

Unlike a VPN, the virtual location feature does not encrypt traffic on your device, so it does not need you to have an app — it works on top of your regular connectivity.

That way, the experience becomes seamless: You are not dependent on your device’s processing power to manage encryption, it does not impact your battery life, and the specifics of different operating systems don’t play a role.

Users can turn on web protection to protect themselves from malicious websites or ad blockers to stop annoying ads from popping up. The features also work on top of your connectivity, so the app is only required to enable and disable them. By the way, these features can help save up to 21% of mobile data.

What measures are in place to protect user data while they utilize Saily’s services abroad?

The risks of falling for a scam and losing your data tend to be higher once you’re abroad. You are definitely more distracted when you’re browsing the internet in a foreign language and in an unknown environment.

Security features help a lot. Our virtual location feature hides users from the websites that they visit. Instead of their IP, the websites only receive NordVPN IP addresses from the location they picked. This provides the user with an additional privacy shield.

The ad blocker and web protection features block access to potentially scammy websites, which reduces the possibility of falling for a scam and losing your data.

By the way, we use NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature to prevent users from accessing websites that serve ads, trackers, malware, and scams, making it a shield backed with effective technology.

How is Saily eSIM different from its competitors?

Traditionally, travel eSIMs have been viewed only as a cheaper way of staying connected abroad. We’re trying to change this. By introducing our security features, we’re setting a new standard for mobile connectivity, with security and privacy in mind. It makes us very different both from regular carriers and other travel eSIM apps.

Our blend of affordability, quality of connectivity, and intuitive user experience also gives us a competitive edge. And as I said before, we always look for new possibilities on how to support travelers on their journey.

Are there any upcoming features or expansions that users can look forward to?

I cannot reveal anything just yet, but we’re looking to provide our users with the best experience and offer innovative products, so keep your eyes peeled.

How do you balance simplicity with advanced features in the app to cater to both tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy users?

Users like simplicity no matter how tech-savvy they are. Trust me, even if you are an IT professional on vacation you prefer apps that work seamlessly and without complex configurations.

So, our goal is to provide a service that would be easy to use for everyone. We’re lucky to have learned a lot from developing NordVPN. NordVPN was one of the first providers that introduced a user-friendly VPN connection. It did not matter anymore how tech-savvy you were, you were enabled to use it without any issues.

Saily’s advanced security features are similar in this sense. The users only need to enable or disable the features in the app. However, like in NordVPN’s case, that in no way means that the features are somehow less complex or that they bring less value to the user. We just handle all the complexity ourselves.

What are the most common issues users face, and how has the team worked to address them?

The public’s knowledge about eSIMs is still not at the levels we would like it to be, so our team is advising our users, and are actively troubleshooting mishaps that can happen during the setup stage. After that, it’s mostly smooth sailing.

To prevent any misunderstandings, we designed the Saily app in such a way that it could guide the users through the process of acquiring an eSIM, and quickly reach support if needed.

How does Saily handle connectivity issues in regions with weaker network infrastructure?

Indeed, a lot of my work involves dealing with partners to maintain the quality of connection. Some things are beyond our control, but we cherry-pick our providers and hold them to the same standards.

The community of travelers that we managed to build is also invaluable. The feedback that we receive is always appreciated and helps to quickly pinpoint regions that are having trouble, and solve any issues they might be experiencing.

