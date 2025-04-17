This independent testing lab confirms Saily users save nearly 30% of mobile data while traveling

Independent testing lab confirms Saily’s ad blocker reduces mobile data usage by 28.6%

The ad blocker blocks ads and trackers at the network level using DNS filtering

Test showed Saily used less data than four other eSIM providers across 22 websites

While using an eSIM for international travel, users often end up paying for mobile data consumed by ads they neither want nor understand.

However, new testing found Saily's ad blocker feature blocks ads at the network level. Powered by NordVPN's threat protection, the ad blocker feature applies DNS filtering to block ads and prevents websites from loading malicious ads.

The test was carried independently by West Coast Labs across 22 global websites spanning gaming, shopping, travel, and entertainment - with results showing a 28.6% reduction in data usage with Saily.

Built-in security features

Backed by NordVPN, Saily draws on established expertise in security features. When Tech Radar Pro spoke with Saily CEO Vykintas Maknickas, he highlighted how they company building a 'network-level security for travel eSIM connectivity'.

Saily's suite of security features reflects a broader industry shift towards a low-cost and safe solution for travel.

As the demand for eSIMs continues to rise, providers like Saily are setting themselves apart from other players by creating an all-around travel service.

Other security features like web protection and virtual location are built at the network level and are readily available with the eSIM, provided they are enabled in the Saily app.

“While traveling abroad, users are often exposed to ads in local languages they do not even understand. They pay to see this irrelevant content by buying and using their mobile data," Maknickas added.

Comparisons were also made with the industry average of data usage and compared with four other eSIM providers - Saily, with the ad blocker enabled, used less data on every website.

"A web-browsing user with a 5 GB plan could expect 1.43 GB of data savings. With these savings, the cost per gigabyte becomes lower too, which is a fair deal from the perspective of the consumer,” Maknickas added.