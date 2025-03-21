HP's new built-in eSIM lets you stay connected to the internet, even without Wi-Fi
HP Go is a multi-carrier 5G eSIM solution for professionals on the move
- HP unveiled HP Go, a zero-touch, multi-carrier 5G eSIM solution
- Initially only available in the US, with worldwide deployment to begin in late 2026
- Multi-carrier support with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon
HP has announced a zero touch, multi-carrier 5G eSIM solution designed to keep professionals connected on the go.
Launching in Spring 2025, HP Go looks to eliminate the need for a physical SIM card and manual activation with pre-loaded carrier profiles to ensure instant connectivity from when a device is powered on.
HP Go is not an eSIM for international travel and is only available in the US with plans to deploy worldwide in late 2026 - at launch, it will support multi-carriers including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon allowing automatic switching to the strongest available network.
Decline of physical SIM cards
As remote and hybrid working becomes the norm, tech brands tapping into the growing eSIM market suggest the end of the traditional use of physical SIM cards. At the same time, we have seen global shipments of eSIM volume surpassing half a billion units.
With HP Go, users will receive a factory setting pre-loaded eSIM profile that is ready to use when they turn on their devices and the Windows setup is complete. This zero-touch deployment reduces IT complexity and time. IT administrators can also monitor devices remotely, control access, and analyze real-time data consumption—reducing security risks and hidden costs for businesses.
If you are changing locations while working at your HP Go PC, it will automatically switch from Wi-Fi to 5G and connect to the strongest carrier in the area.
The HP Go eSIM will debut on the HP EliteBook 6 G1q Next Gen AI PC, with additional device compatibility expected in late 2025.
Udita Choudhary is an Editorial Assistant at TechRadar Pro where she looks after the eSIM vertical. She specializes in curating reviews and crafting deals. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of our diverse clientele. Her background is in Fashion Media where she has worked for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Grazia. She has an MA degree in Business and Economics from the University of Glasgow.
