Hybrid work is the ‘new normal’ for many workers

Hybrid work is becoming more common, ONS figures show

Over 30s are more likely to work hybrid

Workers with no qualifications are less likely to WFH

New research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has claimed although the number of people working from home has declined since 2021, hybrid working is the new normal for over a quarter of working adults in the UK (28%).

Hybrid working is most common for workers over 30, with 29% enjoying such a pattern, compared to just 19% of those aged 16-29. There are a few reasons likely to be behind this, with over 30s more likely to be parents and hold managerial positions, which both make them more likely to work a hybrid pattern.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the IT industry has the highest share of hybrid workers (49%), followed closely by ‘professional, scientific, and technical activities workers (42%). Those least likely to work from home are construction, transportation, and food services.

Time for a lie in?

The report found much of the time hybrid workers saved when not having to commute is spent either sleeping and resting, or with exercise, sports, and well-being.

Workers who have children are more likely to have a hybrid schedule, so the extra time for sleep is probably much needed.

Graduates or workers with a degree equivalent are ten times more likely to chose hybrid work than those with no qualifications (42% compared to 4%), and senior professionals like managers and directors (45%) are also much more likely than their service occupation counterparts to work hybrid patterns (3%).

Reports of hybrid working becoming the standard for a number of professions aren’t new, but research has shown that one of the obstacles to this is a lack of proper tech.

Splashing out on tech tools for employees may not be a priority for many companies, but hybrid work can improve productivity and happiness amongst workers, so it’s a worthwhile investment.