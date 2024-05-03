Many companies still don't have the proper tech to support hybrid working

A new study carried out by imaging and electronics company Ricoh has unveiled that, despite the majority of workers being sent home at the beginning of the pandemic, many companies are still failing their staff when it comes to providing adequate digital equipment.

According to the figures, fewer than one in three (28%) UK and Ireland employees feel that they have the right technology needed for seamless collaboration with colleagues across hybrid working setups.

The research encompasses the thoughts of 2,000 workers and 300 decision-makers, and like many other studies, reveals a disparity between expectations and reality.

Hybrid workers aren’t being given the right kit

Far from the first to reveal so, this Ricoh study found that only one in four decision-makers believe their current collaboration technology falls short of industry standards, compared with nearly three in four (72%) workers.

A small but still considerable number of employees (15%) also noted a lack of access to essential software like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, with more than a quarter (28%) lacking the right hardware, like video conferencing equipment.

Paula O’Brien, Director of Sales at Ricoh UK, commented: “The ability to collaborate seamlessly is not just a luxury but a necessity for organisational success. I feel passionately that by embracing innovative solutions that empower flexible working, businesses have enormous opportunity for growth now and in the future.”

The study also touched upon the weight that hybrid working has in a worker’s decision to move to or remain with a company – nearly a quarter said that being able to hybrid work with the right tools is a key way to increase fulfilment at work.

Nicola Downing, CEO of Ricoh Europe, added: “Organisations have had several years to adapt to flexible working practices, so it’s startling that many are still falling behind in providing even the most basic technologies that facilitate collaboration and communication.”