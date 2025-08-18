Ensuring resilience in the IoT revolution

In recent years, we have seen significant growth in the number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down, with researchers estimating there could be 40 billion IoT devices by the end of 2030. Our daily lives now rely on connected devices like smart TVs, smartwatches and smart thermostats.

Meanwhile, businesses utilize the IoT for key operations such as managing supply chains, traffic flows and assessing equipment uptime. Users of IoT devices are now also benefiting from advancements in AI and sensing technologies, which provide them with enhanced performance, greater personalization, adaptability, remote control and real-time monitoring.

As we become increasingly dependent on these technologies to provide essential functions in our daily lives, we must recognize the risks that they can pose. Any AI-based IoT device could be exposed to information that is not reliable or accurate.

This is particularly concerning in safety-critical systems such as power grids or transportation networks, where a single faulty sensor or flawed algorithm could result in real-world consequences. While we continue to make IoT devices smarter and more autonomous with AI, we must also ensure we are making them safer too.

From digital risk to real-world disruption

As IoT devices are given the power to act, and not just collect data, the risks are no longer just digital. There are a number of ways that IoT devices can be at risk, such as communication problems, human error, or cyber-attacks. Depending on which sector the systems are deployed in, the effects could be catastrophic for health, the economy, or the environment. Furthermore, IoT systems are highly interconnected, which means faults can spread quickly from one system to another.

As the IoT becomes more integrated into our lives and affects the real-world, the boundaries between cyber and physical are gradually disappearing. It is crucial that we understand the different cybersecurity vulnerabilities of IoT systems, especially when they are operating safety-critical features for individuals or businesses. By identifying real-world scenarios and the potential consequences, we can then develop strategies to detect any anomalies and build more reliable systems.

Rising threats in the energy sector

One example of a sector where issues on IoT devices could result in severe consequences is in energy and power systems. Renewable energy usage is increasing, with the IEA reporting that globally there will be more than 5,500 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity between 2024 and 2030.

With increasing use of renewable energy sources, new solutions and technologies are being utilized, such as smart grids or microgrid paradigms. The IoT plays a crucial role in coordinating the use of resources, such as flexible loads, generators and batteries, to deliver the necessary amounts of power where and when needed.

However, the energy sector is a primary target for cyber-attacks, with notable incidents including the Stuxnet attack in 2010 or the attacks to the Ukraine grid in 2016, 2017 and 2022. In these cases, actors are looking to cause physical damage to infrastructure through so-called cyber-physical attacks, where they are specifically targeting physical assets to cause an impact in the real-world.

For example, by attempting to simultaneously take control of many devices such as smart meters and EV smart chargers, hackers could potentially destabilize the grid and cause widespread blackouts. While not the result of a cyberattack, the massive impact that blackouts can have was seen in April in the grid outages across Europe, where transport, ATMs, traffic lights and even communications systems couldn’t operate.

With cyberattacks on the energy sector being a pressing concern for governments, institutions and companies, there must be a focus on strategies to make the systems more secure and safer.

Protecting the IoT

Fortunately, there are measures that can be put in place to ensure IoT devices are secure, safe and resilient. Importantly, as attacks become more sophisticated, we should involve a range of multi-disciplinary skills, and not just rely on traditional Computer Scientists tools. Control Engineers can play a key role in designing and optimizing systems so that systems behave as intended.

The use of modeling and digital twins can help detect the presence of anomalies. This approach avoids having to retrofit IoT systems to solve issues after deployment. During this process, we should identify key vulnerabilities that IoT devices may have in their hardware components, software, and interconnectedness.

Additionally, it is crucial to consider the entire flow of data within the control loop to assess the levels of accuracy and reliability at each stage. Ultimately, a holistic approach is necessary to consider every step of the IoT device from conception and design to deployment.

Creating safer systems

The IoT is at the forefront of a revolution, with AI offering advanced new capabilities. As we benefit from these innovations, we must also understand the potential risks and ensure that resilience and robustness are built in from the very beginning, to avoid any repercussions in the real-world. By utilizing different skills and leveraging Control Engineering, we can ensure that as we become more connected, our systems are protected.

