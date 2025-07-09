Car racing movies are a particular breed of action film altogether, and are usually far more visceral and psychologically complex than just daring drivers in fast automobiles going around in circles. It’s the ultimate test of 'man versus machine' where danger lies around every curve, the motto is 'all gas no brakes', and being the first to the checkered flag is a highway to heaven.

With director Joseph Kosinski’s (Top Gun: Maverick) glamorous new movie F1 starring Brad Pitt now in theaters and Apple TV+ reportedly circling for Formula 1 rights in the US, it’s time to gear up and put the hammer down for this heroic handful of five car racing flicks to stream in preparation for the Formula 1 insanity. They’re all designed to get your motor running in the comfort of your own home without the acrid scent of burning rubber and intoxicating aroma of exotic race fuel.

As Steve McQueen’s wounded racer Michael Delaney says in 1971’s Le Mans: “Racing is life. Anything before or after is just waiting.” Ladies and Gentlemen, stab it and let’s steer into these five fabulous streaming films!

Le Mans (1971)

Where to watch: Paramount+ (UK)

For gear heads and race fans there’s no other movie that captures the raw intensity of endurance motor sports like 1971’s Le Mans. Directed by Hollywood superstar and accomplished amateur racer Steve McQueen, it was filmed at the actual 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans in France by his own studio where Porsche finally beat Ferrari to win one of the most famous sporting events in the world.

Footage of the screaming Porsche 917s and Ferrari 512s is mind-blowing and you’ll think you’re in the middle of the track as the 700-hp teardrop-shaped cars streak past. McQueen plays American driver Michael Delaney, back at Le Mans after a tragic accident that cost the life of a fellow driver and trying to bring home a victory for Porsche against Ferrari.

If you're in the UK, then you can stream Le Mans on Paramount+.

Cars (2006)

Where to watch: Disney+ (US, UK, AU)

We had to add Pixar’s Cars to this list as it remains one of the company’s best animated efforts and still retains its charm and irresistible characters in a world populated by anthropomorphic vehicles. Directed by Toy Story’s John Lasseter, it tells the tale of an arrogant race car named Lightning McQueen who becomes stranded in the dusty forgotten town of Radiator Springs off Route 66 on the way to a vital tie-breaking contest to determine the Piston Cup champion.

There he meets an oddball assortment of lovable car characters like the rusty tow truck, Mater; Sally Carrera, the town’s attorney who runs the Cozy Cone Motel; and Doc Hudson, Radiator Springs’ sheriff and Piston Cup celebrity of a bygone era. Added to the fun are vocal performances by Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Paul Newman, and Larry the Cable Guy.

Grand Prix (1966)

Where to watch: Only available to rent or buy

Real-life racing enthusiast and team owner James Garner headlines this fantastic international blockbuster that was filmed in mind-blowing widescreen Super Panavision 70 and rivals Le Mans for capturing some of the most electrifying and authentic footage ever delivered on film. For its depiction of the speed demons on the Formula 1 circuit, Grand Prix was awarded three Academy Awards for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Garner plays American racer Pete Aron who loses his ride after a major crash and gets recruited by a Japanese racing team as he’s engaged in a romance with a former teammate’s wife (Eva Marie Saint) and competing against the reining world champion, the Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sarti (Yves Montand). One of director John Frankenheimer’s finest films!

The Love Bug (1969)

Where to watch: Disney+ (US, UK, AU)

Here’s a nostalgic Disney pick for the entire family to flock to starring Dean Jones, Michelle Lee, and Buddy Hackett about a cute little Volkswagen Beetle named Herbie with a huge heart that becomes a sensation on the racing circuit.

This sentient VW bug has a mind of its own and together with its rag-tag race team competes in numerous sports car events including the challenging El Dorado road race that take contestants over the Sierra Nevada mountains. Herbie overcomes some underhanded sabotage tactics by an unscrupulous car dealer named Thorndyke to claim victory. The Love Bug was a surprise hit for Disney, pulling in $51 million off a mere $5 million budget!

Days of Thunder (1990)

Where to watch: AMC+, Hoopla, MGM+ (US), Paramount+ (US, UK, AU)

Released on June 27, 1990 at the height of Tom Cruise’s stellar popularity, this NASCAR spectacle finds Cruise playing cocky, hotshot driver Cole Trickle, who climbs the ladder of stock car success with the help of veteran crew chief Harry Hogg, here portrayed by the great Robert Duvall.

Days of Thunder was delivered by the superstar producing team of Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and was directed by Ridley Scott’s brother, Tony Scott. Scott passed away all too early and also helmed another little Tom Cruise movie called Top Gun. This engaging summer treat highlights the rivalry between a Dale Earnhardt-like racer named Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker) and a romance with a doctor played by Cruise’s own future wife, Nicole Kidman.

Remember that limited-time Paramount+ deal that gets you 50% off I mentioned earlier? It's not just available in the UK, but Australia too. There's also an even better discount for those in the US that slashes the price to a record-low.